DWTS Viewers Say JoJo Siwa Was ‘Robbed’ Following Season 30 Results

The finale of season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” aired on Monday, November 22, 2021, and the winner was crowned at the end of the episode.

During the season finale, pop star JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke, and talk-show host Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten competed for the Mirrorball trophy.

Ultimately, Iman Shumpert was crowned the winner, and Siwa’s fans thought that she was truly robbed of the win.

Fans Say Siwa Was ‘Robbed’ Of The Win

First perfect score of the season and the most all season long! She left the season with 474 points out of 510 and @imanshumpert was at 420/510! Like I said, respect where respect is earned but @itsjojosiwa was clearly robbed — Yuly ⚡️ (@_Yulyyy_) November 23, 2021

Fans took to Twitter after the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars” to share that they thought she was “robbed” of the Mirrorball trophy.

“When did I become a JoJo Siwa stan and why like I’m way too old for this but anyway jojo was robbed,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “JoJo Siwa was robbed. That is all.”

“I’m CRYING this performance was SO good that JoJo Siwa SHOULD have won dancing with the stars 2021. She was def robbed,” one person wrote about her freestyle.

Some people insinuated that something went down behind the scenes that caused Siwa’s loss.

“@itsjojosiwa You and Jenna were robbed!! Knew there was no way they would have a same sex couple win the Mirrorball! So sad as y’all were the BEST!!!! My wife and I enjoyed watching u all season!” a fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “Yet another travesty on #DWTS… I came back with hope and I leave again with despair. @itsjojosiwa you were robbed!!!”

“Well as a dance professional & someone who prefers same-sex ballroom, I am really upset with DWTS even though in theory I hate the show. Still wanted a same sex/queer winner. Why did I get invested this year???? #jojosiwa she was robbed,” another person wrote. They later added, “Iman was amazing and no dance experience I say bravo… but I really wanted a same sex winner #thisiswhyihatethisshow.”

Has ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Been Renewed?

At the time of writing, the hit ballroom dance competition has not been renewed, but it has also not been canceled.

Some of the episodes of season 30 of “Dancing with the Stars” brought in record low viewership for the program. That’s saying a lot, even if TV ratings are down across the board. The show never beat out its competitors on a Monday night, mostly losing the highest spot of the night to “The Voice” on NBC.

According to TVSeriesFinale, the series drew in over 4 million people each week with a high during the season premiere on September 30, 2021, when 5.466 million people tuned in and a low in the middle of the season on October 12, 2021, when 4.321 million people watched. Those are record lows compared to earlier seasons.

Even with low ratings, it’s likely that “‘Dancing With the Stars” will be renewed for another season, as it’s a huge viewership boost for ABC and still sits at the top of all the network’s programming when it comes to ratings.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

