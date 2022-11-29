These DWTS Finalists Are Unlikely to Speak Ever Again

Two former “Dancing With the Stars” competitors are unlikely to ever speak again after a difference of opinion.

JoJo Siwa shared that she probably won’t ever talk to Candace Cameron Bure again following Bure’s decision to “keep traditional marriage at the core” by working with the GAF network. Bure received a great deal of backlash following her comments on the matter, including reaction from Siwa, who shared her feelings in an Instagram caption shared on November 15, 2022.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa wrote.

The next day, Bure posted an apology of sorts.

“I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do,” Bure said in part of a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.

Siwa has been extremely critical of Bure, however, and doesn’t think that she will have any kind of relationship with the “Full House” star moving forward.

Siwa Doesn’t Agree With Bure’s Decision to ‘Exclude Someone Because of Who They Love’

Siwa has been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and is starting to realize that the things that she says has an impact on others — usually in a positive way, though she admits that it sometimes can be “disruptive.” Nevertheless, Siwa thinks the impact she has is “cool.”

“[I am] learning that I have a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better,” she told People magazine. When it comes to Bure, however, Siwa doesn’t see that relationship moving forward.

“We have not [talked], and I don’t think we ever will again,” Siwa said. “That’s what’s f***** up. You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh****,” she continued.

Siwa Previously Said Bure Was the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity She Had Ever Met

In July 2022, Siwa posted a TikTok during which she revealed that Bure was the “rudest” celebrity that she’d ever met.

“You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” Siwa said in a video shared by Page Six. “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human. I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” she added.

Bure was taken aback by Siwa’s comments, and apologized to her, according to Us Weekly.

