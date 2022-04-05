DWTS Season 30 Finalist Joins ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 17

JoJo Siwa, a “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist, is joining “So You Think You Can Dance” as part of the judging panel for the upcoming season.

According to Deadline, JoJo Siwa is one of three judges on the show. She’s joined by “Glee” star Matthew Morrison and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Cat Deely returns as the host of the show for her 15th season.

“So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Siwa Is ‘Grateful’ to Be on SYTYCD

Siwa announced the move on Instagram.

“FINALLY!…” she wrote. “‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is coming to FOX this summer and I am so grateful that I am going to be a judge! It’s such an honor to be a part of this shows come back!! Don’t miss the season premiere of @DANCEonFOX May 18th the day before my bday, best bday present ever!”

She received a ton of congratulations from fans and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers.

Lindsay Arnold commented, “THIS IS INCREDIBLE” alongside five heart-eyes emojis.

Jenna Johnson, who was Siwa’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner, commented with a lot of emojis, and she also shared the news on her own Instagram Stories, writing, “All my worlds colliding. Soooooo excited for you @itsjojosiwa”

“trailblazer, I’m so freaking proud,” Ezra Sosa, who is a “Dancing With the Stars” pro and who joined Siwa on her recent tour, commented.

Siwa has dance experience, having been a cast member on the show “Dance Moms” for two years in 2015 and 2017. She also placed fifth on the second season of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” in 2013. The celebrity just finished her “D.R.E.A.M” tour.

“Thank YOU for everything,” she wrote on Instagram when the tour concluded. “I’ve been home for 3 days now and I’ve had time to breathe and look back at the last 3 years of this tour. Every single night was a dream on stage. Well… a D.R.E.A.M. :) I would be lying if I said I don’t miss it, I do, so much already. But I have SOOO many amazing memories that I will hold on to forever and ever.”

Siwa Is In a New Relationship

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Siwa revealed that she’s in a new relationship, months after splitting from her first girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

“I can tell you that I’m not single,” she told the outlet. “I can tell you that I’m very, very, very, very happy. It’s been a weird and long few years, few months. And I’m just, I’m really happy. I’m just very happy. And I’m really lucky to be with someone that I love.”

Siwa also spoke about coming out and what how it has affected her in the interview with Access Hollywood.

“I came out a little bit over a year ago,” she shared. “I’ve learned so much about this community and, I don’t know, just being surrounded by these people, we all love each other unconditionally. I mean, everyone in this room tonight is either a part of the LGBTQ community or an ally, and it just… I don’t know, it just feels so good.”

Siwa made history as being the first celebrity who was partnered with a same-sex professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 30. She and Jenna Johnson made it all the way through to the finale, where they ultimately finished in second place behind Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September 2022.

