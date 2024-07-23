DWTS Runner-Up Called Out For ‘Irresponsible’ Pregnancy Plan

JoJo Siwa revealed her plans for having future children.

In a July 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, the 21-year-old “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 runner-up said she plans to have triplets via multiple surrogates. The announcement came three years after the singer came out as pansexual.

“Because I’m gay as [expletive] and I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person, I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates,” Siwa told the outlet. “So technically, they’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately,” she continued.

She further explained, “I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but like, not.”

Social Media Users Reacted to JoJo Siwa’s Plan

This is not the first time Siwa has talked about having three children. In March 2024, she told E! News she already had the names picked out for her future babies. “I can’t wait to have kids,” she said at the time. “One day I want to have a great little family. I have my three kids names picked out: Freddie, Eddie and Teddy.”

“I got three tattoos dedicated to them somewhere on my arm,” she added.”Got a sperm donor lined up. We’re ready. We just gotta be patient. I got a couple of years, a couple of years.”

Siwa’s latest comments about using three surrogates for multiple babies at once sparked a big reaction online.

“She needs to mature more before having kids. This plan is irresponsible,” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“Multiples for no good reason????? Like why???? Also, like, who’s taking care of these hypothetical babies?? One baby is hard enough; three is a whole different ballgame. Intentionally trying for triplets at all is crazy, it’s so hard….. Babies aren’t dollllsssss 😭,” another wrote.

“She is totally going to be using her kids like props, isn’t she?” a third speculated.

“I don’t think she understands what triplets are,” another wrote on Reddit.

Another commenter speculated that Siwa was looking for attention.

“Renting out three wombs, what now?” another commenter wrote on X.

Cheryl Burke Said JoJo Siwa Is Still Growing Up

In July 2024, Rolling Stone published an article about how Siwa has entered a “bad girl” era. The “Dance Moms” alum now has an edgy persona, but the outlet noted that she appeared to be “struggling” with her identity after once saying she “invented gay pop.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke commented on the article on her podcast “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans.” “They really nailed her, they did,” Burke said of the music magazine. “They were not nice.”

“She’s gonna say, ‘at least they’re talking about me, it’s working,’” Burke added, before noting that “not all press is good press.”

The pro dancer said Siwa needs to “watch her words” and “respect the community that existed” prior to her being there. “She has to make changes fast and really think about what she says before she says it,” Burke said.

The DWTS pro added, “And on the other side, we also have to respect that she’s also growing up before our eyes. Like I see both sides. But there’s a way of doing it still, where she needs to kind of fly under the radar until she’s ready.”

