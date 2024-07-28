DWTS Alum’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her of ‘Parent Alienation’

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Kate Gosselin hasn’t spoken to her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, since 2018. Although the two share eight children, their relationship has been strained since their 2009 divorce.

“I think it’s maybe parent alienation,” Jon Gosselin said on the July 18 episode of “The Domenick Nati Show.” He admits that he doesn’t speak to six of his kids — two of them, Hannah and Collin, have lived with him in Pennsylvania. Now that the kids are 19, however, they are busy doing other things.

“Some people just can’t not be alone, so they’ll do anything or if they have the means, they’re going to sway their children or whoever is in their life to not go with the other parent,” he added.

Jon and Kate Gosselin rose to fame on their TLC reality series, “Jon & Kate Plus 8.”

Jon Gosselin Hopes to Reunite With His Other Kids Someday

Although Jon Gosselin feels as though his ex-wife kept six of their kids from having a relationship with him, he hopes those relationships with someday be mended.

“I always wish for the best for everything, but as adults now they have to make that decision,” he told Us Weekly in April 2024. “I can’t keep on reaching out and being burned all the time,” he added.

At the same time, Jon Gosselin isn’t completely closing the door on his ex-wife. He feels that there may come a time where they will be able to be cordial.

“I would hope [things would improve]. I mean, our kids are going to get married at some point. A lot [is] on her part because I’ve reached out, I’ve olive-branched a lot and I get shot down,” he told the outlet.

The former couple’s twins, Mady and Cara, are 23 years old, and the sextuplets turned 20 in May 2024.

Jon Gosselin Plans to Invite All of His Kids to His Wedding Some Day

Jon Gosselin, 47, is currently dating Stephanie Lebo. In an interview with E! News that was published in April 2024, he expressed a desire to get remarried.

“She is my best friend. I have guy friends, but this is different. I confide in her with everything,” he told the outlet. He also said that Lebo is very supportive of his career as a DJ, which has him traveling quite a bit.

“I have a really peculiar life and I’m on tour. I’m here, I’m there. I was just in Florida, I’m back and forth. I pretty much live in an airport and the plane, but she’s supportive either way,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his interview with Nati, Jon Gosselin said that he plans to propose to Lebo before the end of the year. And, when it comes to having a wedding, he will invite all eight of his kids.

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t get an invite. Whether they come or not, that’s going to be up to them since they’re adults now and can make their own adult decisions,” he said.

Jon Gosselin said that he plans to reach out to his other kids through his daughter, Hannah, who still talks to her siblings.

