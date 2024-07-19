Controversial DWTS Alum’s Ex Looks So Different 15 Years After Divorce

Jon Gosselin is living a healthier life 15 years after his divorce from Kate Gosselin.

In July 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 10 alum’s ex-husband revealed he had lost more than 50 pounds in just a few months.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in an interview, Gosselin, 47, revealed that he used a “base semaglutide,” coupled with lifestyle changes, to lose weight alongside his 20-year-old daughter Hannah. Semaglutide is the main ingredient in the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro, the outlet noted.

In addition to getting a boost from the weight loss drug, Gosselin shared that he now eats a healthy diet free of fast food. The father of eight told the outlet his “confidence level” has soared with his new body. “I work out at the beach and sometimes I don’t wear a shirt because it’s 100 degrees outside now,” he shared. “Before I would just sweat through it. [Now] I have these things called abs. They just appeared.”

When he first started his weight loss journey, Gosselin told Page Six he lost 32 pounds in two months. “You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago,” he said in April.

Jon Gosselin Previously Addressed His Weight Gain

Gosselin and his ex-wife found fame with their TLC reality show “Jon and Kate Plus 8.” But the pressures of the show, and being parents to eight small children, wreaked havoc on their marriage. The couple announced their divorce in 2009.

Gosselin told Page Six he didn’t have a lot of time to focus on himself amid the years-long custody battle he engaged in with his ex. “A lot of things were going on emotionally and I went to court a lot,” he said of the past decade. “It just wasn’t a good time in my life. But now I finally have time to focus on myself.”

Following his reality TV fame, Gosselin gained 35 pounds when he started working at clubs as a DJ.mIn a February 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosselin revealed that his high weight was 255 pounds. He admitted he got “complacent“ with his health, especially with his late-night DJ schedule. At the time, Gosselin claimed he was up to a size XL. “I am twice as big as everyone,” Gosselin said. “And XL doesn’t really fit me because I’m short. I’m 5’8.”

“I think it’s very hard in our area,” he explained of his food choices. “I mean, we live in Pennsylvania in a very rural area. We eat at gas stations. … We got Wawa. But there are healthy choices there. It’s just, like, three o’clock in the morning. What are you going to eat? You’re exhausted. You have another hour to drive. You’re just like, there’s no hotel. You’re nowhere to stop.”

Jon Gosselin Changed A lot Following His Divorce From Kate

When fans first met the Gosselins on TLC’s “Jon and Kate Plus 8, Jon worked in the IT field. His wife Kate stayed home with their kids, twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Aeden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah.

The family of eight lived in a modest house in Elizabethtown, PA. They soon bought a much larger place in Wernersville, PA.

The year after the Gosselins’ divorce, Kate competed in “Dancing with the Stars” with pro dancer Tony Dovolani. According to Today, Dovolani later hinted he had a difficult time working with the mom of eight. “There was a lot of therapy involved,” the pro dancer said on the talk show “Anderson.”

In 2022, Kate sold the Wernersville mansion for $1.1 million, according to The New York Post. The DWTS alum relocated to North Carolina that year with some of her kids.

As for Jon Gosselin, following his split from Kate and TLC, he worked as an IT professional and also had a string of jobs as a waiter, a solar panel installer, and more, per In Touch Weekly. In 2016, he briefly worked as a cook at a T.G.I. Friday’s in Lancaster, PA, according to TMZ.

Gosselin continued to work as a network engineer for most of his career, but in 2024 he is traveling a lot as a DJ, per his Instagram.

Gosselin is now in a relationship with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo.