DWTS Alum Marries Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” alum and his longtime boyfriend. “Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan, who have been together for five years, tied the knot on March 19 in Mexico.

Here’s what you need to know about the big day, including that they helped design their special wedding bands.

Jonathan & Jaymes Wanted to Throw a Wedding For Their ‘Entire Community’

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 19 alum and his boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan, who took second place on season 21 of “The Amazing Race,” got married at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico in front of about 100 family and friends, telling People that they wanted to “start a new family” with their small-ish destination wedding.

“When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet. The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family,” said Jaymes.

Jonathan added, “And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us. It’s about the entire community.”

According to People, YouTube personality Brian Tyler Cohen officiated the wedding, each groom wrote his own vows and they met at the altar while a song that Jaymes wrote for Jonathan played. Famous guests included actors Sharon Lawrence and Danica McKellar, plus “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Jackie Cox as the emcee for the reception.

The couple is also each wearing diamond-encrusted wedding bands that they helped design for Kay Jewelers called “Our Ring by Jaymes & Jonathan Men’s Diamond Wedding Band.”

The two men designed the ring for their engagement and made it so that when they actually tied the knot, they would flip the rings around.

The description explains:

Jaymes and Jonathan want to create a new and meaningful tradition for the LGBTQ+ community. The classic band showcases round-cut diamonds that adorn the profile of one side of the ring. When a couple gets engaged, the diamonds face out, so the world can see them. Once they tie the knot, the couple flips their bands to let the diamonds sparkle toward them. This ring is designed for and by the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The diamonds face us then because my world is exponentially more beautiful now that you are in it forever,” said Jaymes on the Kay website.

“It was honestly a dream wedding! We kept having to stop and remind ourselves that we weren’t on a movie set, but this was actually our real life. If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it. It was that perfect,” Bennett told People.

The wedding party consisted of both men and women on both sides, all of whom were simply referred to as the couple’s “bests.”

“We knew from the start we wanted our wedding party to be gender-neutral, and simply referred to everyone as our ‘Bests,'” Jonathan revealed on Instagram.

Their Famous Friends Are So Happy For Jonathan & Jaymes

On Jonathan’s Instagram post announcing the marriage, the couple’s reality TV family was quick to offer words of congratulations and well-wishes.

“Ahhhhhh CONGRATS TO MY FAVORITE COUPLE,” wrote actress Cassie Scerbo, ex of “Dancing With the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko.

“Dancing With the Stars” alumni Lance Bass, Marissa Jaret Winokur, McKellar, Janel Parrish, and Carson Kressley all left messages, with Carson writing, “So happy for you both!!!!!”

Journalist Katie Couric and actors Rachel Boston, Jamie Lynn Sigler, Taylor Lautner, Chrissy Metz, Ryan McPartlin, Lawrence, and Robbie Amell also shared in the couple’s good news.

On a second post, Jonathan wrote, “We highly recommend standing next to the person you love and declaring that love loudly and boldly, in front of your chosen family and as unapologetically emotional as you want. Because it is the biggest honor and most magical moment you will ever have.”

