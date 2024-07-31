Former Olympian Doesn’t Agree With Rule That Eliminated Jordan Chiles From the Medal Round

Former “Dancing With the Stars” champ and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson explained why Jordan Chiles didn’t make the medal round at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Johnson took to Instagram on July 29 after Chiles finished the qualifying rounds in fourth place.

“It’s because there’s this rule during the qualification rounds, only the top two from each country make it to the medal contention round,” Johnson explained.

Johnson also said the rule isn’t one that she believes should stand.

“I don’t agree with it. I think if you’re the best of the best and you come one, two, three, four, five as a certain country, you should be allowed in the medal round. But that’s just how it goes. So, Suni edged out Jordan for that second spot from the United States. Simone took the first one. And so [Jordan] didn’t make medal contention.

On July 30, Chiles and the rest of Team USA took home the gold medal for the Women’s Artistic Team All-Around·Artistic in gymnastics. Chiles hasn’t individually medaled in the Paris Olympics.

Fans Reacted to Shawn Johnson’s Take About the Rule That Kept Jordan Chiles From Competing in the All Around Event

Although Chiles’ performance was exceptional, Simone Biles and Suni Lee outscored her, finishing in first and third place, respectively. In second place was Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. Chiles is still able to individually medal on a number of events, but she doesn’t qualify for an all around medal. Shortly after Johnson uploaded her video to social media, dozens of people reacted in the comments section of the post. “I also believe it’s a stupid rule, but maybe one day it will change! Jordan was spectacular,” one person wrote. “Yes 100% agree ridiculous rule…same in trampoline gymnastics! If you’re the best you’re the best and you should be able to fight for a title! Never in a 100m sprint would you say sorry only two per country!!!!” someone else added. “So sad for Jordan. I agree it’s wrong. At least let the top three placing teams be allowed to bring three or something. She’s still amazing though,” a third comment read.

The Rule Has Been Somewhat Controversial Since it Was Implemented in 1973

While the rule was put in place to prevent “the powerhouse countries from scooping up all the medals,” according to USA Today, some gymnasts don’t think it’s right.

In 2012, gymnast Aly Raisman edged out Jordyn Wieber for a spot in the competition — but Raisman felt that it wasn’t “fair.”

“It’s just, it’s not fair what happened. I mean, [Jordyn Wieber] was fourth in the world and she didn’t get to compete. It’s something I always feel bad about because it’s just not fair,” she told NBC News at the time (via USA Today).

“We roomed together and that night it was just devastating…it was heartbreaking for me to see her have to go through that because it’s not fair. It’s just stupid, I think the two-per-country rule is the dumbest thing ever. Who cares if there’s five Chinese girls in the finals; if they’re the best, they should compete,” she added.

