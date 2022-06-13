DWTS Champ Shares First Photos of Newborn

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Jordan Fisher and his wife, Ellie Woods Fisher, shared the first photos of their newborn son, Riley William Fisher.

Ellie gave birth to Riley on June 7, 2022 at 4:20 p.m., and the couple has since shared the first photos of their son on social media.

Jordan won season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.” During his time on the show, Jordan teamed up with Lindsay Arnold as his professional dancer, and they ultimately pulled away with the win at the end of the season in 2017. Since then, some fans have stated that he should return to the show as the host.

Ellie Shared Photos of Jordan With Riley

Ellie took to Instagram to share photos of her husband and newborn.

“My boys,” she wrote next to the photo, which featured a shirtless Jordan with the baby sleeping on his chest.

Jordan commented, “my prince.”

Fans and friends commented on the photo with their love. Arnold wrote, “This picture,” followed by multiple heart emojis.

Ellie also shared a photo of herself holding Riley to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Never been so happy.” She also uploaded a photo of Riley in a stroller, writing, “First family walk” with a checkmark next to it.

Jordan took advantage of his new status as a father to make a joke after Netflix announced season 2 of their hit series “Squid Game.”

“Screaming, puking, crying,” he wrote above the trailer, which he shared on his Instagram Stories, adding, “not my newborn son. me. AHHHHHH.”

The Couple Shared a Sweet Video

Fisher announced his first child’s welcome to the world with a sweet video documenting Ellie’s pregnancy and the birth of their first son.

“What a journey this has been,” he wrote. “We’re so incredibly blessed to meet our firstborn.”

After Arnold had her first daughter, Sage, Jordan and Ellie were able to go meet her and spend some time together. He told Heavy that he was hoping that he and his wife were hoping to have their own child soon and were hoping the trip would help with that.

“We went and stayed with them for like, a week, after she had the baby,” he told us in March 2022. “We were like, by osmosis, maybe we get pregnant.”

They officially announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

On December 14, 2021, Ellie took a video of herself giving Jordan a new jacket that said “Papa” on it. In the jacket’s pocket, there was a positive pregnancy test. He immediately started crying in the video.

They also included a gender reveal in the video.

Jordan captioned the video, “And the journey begins… we can’t wait to meet you.”

Jordan currently serves as the Creative Advisor for Original IP Development at Fourth Frame Studios, which is a content production and creative execution studio owned by esports and gaming company GameSquare Esports, according to Deadline.

Jordan plans to utilize his love of gaming as a way to help him succeed at his new role.

“I’ve been gaming my whole life – it’s been a great way for me to connect with friends, family, and my fans,” Jordan said, per Deadline. “As an original IP advisor at Fourth Frame Studios, I’ll be able to uniquely merge my passion for gaming with my expertise in film and television to ideate meaningful and authentic programming beyond the more traditional platforms of today.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

READ NEXT: Ex-DWTS Pro Peta Murgatroyd Sends Strong Message to Fans