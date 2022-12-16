‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ Joins Broadway Cast

“Dancing With the Stars” winner Jordan Fisher is set to make his return to Broadway in the upcoming revival of the show “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

The multi-talented star joins previously announced cast members Josh Groban as Sweeney Todd and Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, according to Deadline. “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo and “The King and I” actor Ruthie Ann Miles are also set to join the cast.

The show is set to begin performances on February 26 and officially open on March 26, 2023, at the Broadway Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” won eight Tony Awards during its original run in 1980 including the awards for Best Direction, Best Score, Best Musical, and Best Book. The show is about a previously imprisoned man who returns to London to seek out his long-lost family including his daughter, Johanna. In the process, he teams up with Mrs. Lovett at her meat shop, which happens to be under his former barber shop. Things get bloodier and bloodier from there.

Fisher Announced His New Role & Received Love From the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

Fisher announced his new role on Instagram, where he received a lot of love from his fans and the entire “Dancing With the Stars” family.

“I’m returning to the stage – find me around fleet street in 2023 #attendthetale,” Fisher wrote alongside the announcement.

His former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Lindsay Arnold, commented with multiple heart-eye emojis. Ginger Zee, who was also a contestant on the ballroom dance competition show, wrote, “I will be there.”

Fisher’s Favorite “Dancing With the Stars” Memory Is Winning the Show

Fisher previously told Heavy that his favorite memory from his time on “Dancing With the Stars” was winning the show.

“Winning, but not because I won, not because I won, not because Lindsay finally won, but because everything that we had worked so hard to do, we did it the best we could have done it and accomplished it and then were rewarded on the other side of it and then got to rest, that was my favorite part,” he said.

He added, “We did go on tour. That was a big vacation. You need to understand, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour is very fun for everyone that’s on tour. It is, like, minimal work. It’s an hour-and-a-half long show in a new city where there’s usually a casino adjacent. Or some really cool place to eat, or a really cool sports event of some sort with the rest of the cast.”

Fisher shared that being on “Dancing With the Stars” truly gave him another family.

“And thankfully, we all like it. And we all love each other, truly. Lindsay and I talk all the time. She is an aunt to our son, it’s beautiful,” he said.

Fisher and his wife, Ellie, welcomed their first child, Riley William, in June 2022.

“What a journey this has been. we’re so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜,” they wrote on Instagram alongside a video showcasing adorable moments from their pregnancy journey and Riley’s birth.

The “Dancing With the Stars” cast is headed back out on tour in the early months of 2023.