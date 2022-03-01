‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champion Scores New Leading Role

Jordan Fisher, the winner of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 25, has officially landed the leading role in a new romantic comedy.

During his time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Fisher teamed up with Lindsay Arnold as his professional dancer, and they ultimately pulled away with the win at the end of the season in 2017. Since then, some fans have stated that he should return to the show as the host.

According to Variety, Fisher is set to star in a teen romantic comedy for Netflix. He will star alongside Talia Ryder in a film backed by ACE Entertainment. The studio also produced the “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise, which Fisher also starred in.

The film is titled “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” and is based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith.

The Film Centers Around a Couple Heading to College

According to Variety, the film, “centers around Claire (Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.”

The film is set to be directed by Michael Lewen, who produced “The King of Staten Island.” This will be his directorial debut.

The film also has Fisher as an executive producer, giving the actor his first title in that role.

At the time of writing in February 2022, the film is set to be released in the summer of 2022 on Netflix. Fisher previously starred in “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” “The Flash,” and “Work It.”

Fisher Is Joining a New Studio as Creative Advisor

Fisher has officially launched a new project, teaming up with GameSquare and scored a leading role in a new romantic comedy.

Fisher will serve as the Creative Advisor for Original IP Development at Fourth Frame Studios, which is a content production and creative execution studio owned by esports and gaming company GameSquare Esports, according to Deadline.

The studio plans to “create and produce culturally relevant content for clients across a number of industries,” Deadline reports.

Fisher is set to work in the TV and streaming portion of the company.

Fisher plans to utilize his love of gaming as a way to help him succeed at his new role.

“I’ve been gaming my whole life – it’s been a great way for me to connect with friends, family, and my fans,” Fisher said, per Deadline. “As an original IP advisor at Fourth Frame Studios, I’ll be able to uniquely merge my passion for gaming with my expertise in film and television to ideate meaningful and authentic programming beyond the more traditional platforms of today.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

