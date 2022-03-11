DWTS Champ Jordan Fisher Talks Lindsay Arnold Friendship, Favorite Memory

Jordan Fisher was crowned the winner of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 alongside professional dancer and first-time winner Lindsay Arnold.

The multi-faceted star has gone on to star in a number of movies, produce TV shows, stream on Twitch, and now he’s teaming up with Starbucks to head up The Energy Makers Lab, a project where he hopes to help spread positivity around the Internet.

Ahead of The Energy Makers Lab launch, Heavy had a chance to chat with Fisher about the project as well as his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Fisher’s Favorite Memory Is Winning the Show

When asked what his favorite thing about “Dancing With the Stars” was, Fisher said that winning was definitely it, but it wasn’t for the reasons some fans may think.

“Winning, but not because I won, not because I won, not because Lindsay finally won, but because everything that we had worked so hard to do, we did it the best we could have done it and accomplished it and then were rewarded on the other side of it and then got to rest, that was my favorite part,” he shared.

He said that though he did go on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour after the show, that didn’t feel like work.

“That was a big vacation,” Fisher told Heavy. “You need to understand, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour is very fun for everyone that’s on tour. It is, like, minimal work. It’s an hour-and-a-half-long show in a new city where there’s usually a casino adjacent. Or some really cool place to eat, or a really cool sports event of some sort with the rest of the cast. You become a family.”

He also said that the “Dancing With the Stars” cast truly does become a “family” during their time on the show “whether you like it or not.”

“And thankfully, we all like it,” he said. “And we all love each other, truly. Lindsay [Arnold] and I talk all the time. She’s an aunt to our son. It’s beautiful.”

Fisher Spent a Week With Arnold After She Gave Birth

Arnold gave birth to her daughter, Sage, in 2020. Fisher said that he has gotten to meet her.

“We went and stayed with them for like a week after she had the baby. We were like, by osmosis, maybe we get pregnant,” Fisher shared.

That seemed to work out for him; Fisher’s and his wife, Ellie Woods, are expecting their first son in 2022. They’re currently in the process of baby-proofing their Florida home, which has led to his Mirrorball Trophy being in storage.

“In the LA house, it was right next to my piano,” he said of the trophy. “Right now, we’re kind of prepping for two different things. We’re finishing up baby-proofing. We’re also trying to figure out how to baby-proof while there’s construction going on. It’s a whole thing. So there’s a lot of stuff that’s in our storage unit or in our garage at the moment, but it’ll be a nice place for it somewhere in this house. It’ll be in my office, probably.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

