DWTS Champ Jordan Fisher Tapped For Major Honor

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 with his partner Lindsay Arnold, has been tapped for a major honor on Memorial Day weekend.

Jordan Fisher is Singing the National Anthem at the 2022 Indy 500

It was announced via press release on May 19 that “Dancing With the Stars” champ and broadway star Jordan Fisher will be kicking off the 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29 by singing the National Anthem.

“The national anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and Jordan is ready to welcome fans back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a memorable and emotional performance at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release. “This year’s pre-race show will be fantastic, and I know our fans at the track and everyone watching on NBC will be thrilled with the excitement, tradition, and pageantry on display as we await the green flag.”

Girl Named Tom, the folk trio made up of siblings Caleb, Josh, and Bekah Liechty, who hale from South Bend, Indiana, will be performing “America the Beautiful” at the race.

A Fellow DWTS Champ is Trying to Win the Indy 500 For a Record-Setting 5th Time

Indycar driver Helio Castroneves, who won the 2021 Indy 500, is trying to win a record-setting fifth time at the race. Castroneves won season five of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his partner Julianne Hough. He returned for season 15, the all-star season, where he and his partner Chelsie Hightower finished in 10th place. The racecar driver told the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast in 2019 that “ninety percent of the people today recognize me because of ‘Dancing With the Stars.'”

There are four members of the four-timers club — Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, and Al Unser. The four of them filmed a special called “The Club,” which got the four-timers together for a sit-down conversation shortly after Castroneves won his fourth Indy 500.

It was filmed in secret, according to the NBC Sports press release, and it happened just months before Unser died in December 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that I am a part of this group of drivers,” Castroneves said in a release. “These are drivers that I have looked up to and watched all my life and to now be standing on the same level as them is incredible. My best memories have come from winning the Indianapolis 500, there is no other race in history that has that same feeling; the feeling of a month’s long hard work all coming to an end in the best way possible.”

He continued, “I will forever be grateful for the people who have helped me achieve such a monumental accomplishment because it was not just me, it was a team effort each of those four years.”

The 2022 Indianapolis 500 takes place Sunday, May 29. The schedule is as follows, according to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway site. All times Eastern:

9:00 a.m. — Cars to the pit lane

9:00 to 10:00 a.m. — Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks

10:30 a.m. — Cars to the grid on frontstretch

11:47 a.m. — Driver introductions

12:18 p.m. — Invocation and National Anthem

12:35 p.m. — Back Home Again in Indiana singing

12:45 p.m. — 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, airing on NBC

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Kimmel Makes Fun of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Getting ‘Shuffled Off’ to Disney Plus