‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Would Be ‘Thrilled’ to Return to Show

Jordan Fisher, the winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 26, is opening up about the changes made to the show since he was on it and whether or not he’d come back if asked.

In April 2022, “Dancing With the Stars” announced that it would be moving to Disney+, making it the first live competition show to air on the streaming service. The show will no longer air on ABC other than a possible return for the premiere and finale of the season.

Fisher told PopCulture that he fully supports the move.

Fisher Would Love to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fisher opened up about the show’s move to Disney+.

“I actually recommended to them that they do that a couple of years ago, and I actually recommended that ‘Juniors’ be on Disney Plus,” he told the outlet. “I felt like it should. I’ve said for a minute that it would be an unbelievable first live competition show for the streamer.”

He added, “And I think that it would work. And so here they are now, I’m not a producer on it and I’m not hosting it nor have I been asked to judge. I do love the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ community, I love the family. I love it or not.”

Fisher told the outlet that he’s excited to see the creative outlet the show will be moving in.

“To be perfectly frank, I would be thrilled to be able to be a creative on that show and help maintain some of that OG magic that used to be there,” he shared. “And it’s cool to see kind of how they’re evolving and change, changing, and shifting, and I’m excited to see now with kind of a new regime and at Disney Plus what capital they can grab and build and what they plan on doing, because moving to Disney Plus only means bigger and better. So I’m amped to see what they end up doing.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Returns on September 19

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return on September 19, 2022.

In a press release, Disney Plus revealed the release date as well as the hosts and the judges for the upcoming season.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough,” according to the press release.

Alfonso Ribeiro, who is a previous winner of “Dancing With the Stars,” was announced as the co-host of the new season on July 14, 2022.

“The news is out!” Ribeiro tweeted alongside a video of the announcement. “I’m so excited to be the new co-host of @OfficialDWTS, coming soon to @DisneyPlus along with Host Tyra Banks! #DWTS.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

