DWTS Winner Joins ‘The Flash’

A “Dancing With the Stars” champion just booked a new gig in Central City — actor Jordan Fisher has been cast Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen’s (Candice Patton) son Bart on “The Flash.” Here’s what you need to know.

Fisher Will Debut During a Milestone Episode

According to E! Online, Fisher has been cast as Bart Allen, the son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen. He will be premiering on the show in the currently-airing seventh season for the milestone 150th episode. The character description reads:

The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet! But due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, stunned parents Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!

If you’re unfamiliar with “The Flash” comics, Bartholomew Henry Allen II (“Bart”) is the human persona of Impulse — at least he is in one version of Bart Allen. In the comic books, Bart is actually Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen’s grandson and he spends most of his time being the sidekick to the Wally West version of the Flash. Barry and Iris’ other child, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), is his cousin.

The show has obviously changed things around a bit because now Barry and Iris are Bart’s parents and Nora is his sister. Unfortunately, Nora was erased at the end of season five when her timeline was erased, but then Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) later saw her in one possible future. What will be interesting is finding out if Nora and Bart are from the same future or if they’re from different possible futures — can only one exist at a time?

Fisher Is the Youngest Male to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Fisher appeared on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his professional partner Lindsay Arnold. They were frontrunners from early on, as they never scored lower than a seven from the judges and earned 35 perfect 10s throughout the season — he set a new record for perfect 30s with nine.

Fisher, who has appeared on Broadway in “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” became the youngest male “Dancing With the Stars” winner when he competed — he was just 23 years old when he won. He went on to host “Dancing With the Stars Juniors.”

When he competed on “Dancing With the Stars,” Fisher told Broadway World that he and Arnold became so close that their families started hanging out together.

“[Arnold’s husband] and my father went fishing yesterday. We really just started blending our families together and that is something I am very very grateful for. I’ve had a handful of friends do ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and they’ve all said, ‘Jordan, if “Dancing” ever approaches you, you have to say yes and here’s why; you’ll have the time of your life and you’ll see doors open and that sort of thing, but the relationships that you make will last forever.’ And I can safely say that Lindsay and her family will be in my life forever,” said Fisher.

The multi-talented star has released several pop tracks for Radio Disney and has appeared on the soundtracks for “Live and Maddie,” “Teen Beach 2,” “Moana,” and “When We Rise.” He also played Doody in FOX’s production of “Grease: Live,” which starred “Dancing With the Stars” pro Julianne Hough.

Fisher also recently married Ellie Woods, his childhood sweetheart. Their wedding was pushed back due to the pandemic, but they were able to have a small ceremony at Walt Disney World in November 2020.

“The Flash” is currently airing its seventh season Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

