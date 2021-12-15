DWTS Champ Expecting 1st Child

“Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball Trophy champion Jordan Fisher has announced that he and his wife Ellie Woods Fisher are expecting their first child — and the “Dancing With the Stars” family was so excited for them.

Jordan & Ellie Made the Announcement on Instagram

In an emotional Instagram video, Ellie recorded herself giving Jordan a new jacket. She made him close his eyes while he put it on and then when he opened them, the front said “Papa” and there was a pregnancy test in the pocket. He immediately started crying — and so did probably everyone watching.

They also included video of them doing a gender reveal over video with their parents and family members. Spoiler alert: it’s a boy! Jordan captioned the video, “And the journey begins… we can’t wait to meet you.”

The couple met when they were kids. Jordan told People in an interview when they got engaged in May 2019 that he and Ellie, a clinical nutritionist, were “best friends growing up,” but they weren’t together romantically until they were adults. But then “pretty much two months into dating,” Jordan knew she was “the one.” The two were married in a private ceremony at Walt Disney World in November 2020.

Jordan is an actor, singer and dancer who has performed on Broadway, in FOX’s “Grease Live!” and “Rent Live!,” and various Disney Channel shows. In November 2021, he performed an original Disney Cruise Line song “Together We Set Sail” on a float for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Jordan is also the youngest male winner of “Dancing With the Stars.” He and pro partner Lindsay Arnold took home the Mirroball Trophy in season 25 when he was just 23 years old.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Was Quick to Offer Their Congratulations





It is not uncommon for the “Dancing With the Stars” contestants to stay close with people they met on the show, whether it is other contestants (even from different seasons) or the professional dancers. The “Dancing With the Stars” family was overjoyed for Jordan and Ellie.

On Instagram, Fisher’s pro partner Lindsay Arnold posted six crying emojis and wrote, “OH MY GOODNESS, I am so happy for you!!!!!,” to which a fan responded that Lindsay and Jordan should get their children together for play dates — Lindsay welcomed her first child, Sage, in November 2020.

Sasha Farber wrote, “Omggggggggggg congratulations,” and Derek Hough’s girlfriend and former troupe member Hayley Erbert wrote, “Congratulations you two!! So happy for you.”

Pro Witney Carson added, “So freaking happy for you two!!!!”

Fellow famous friends Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jenna Ushkowitz, Roman Banks, JoJo, Josh Colley, Sam Tutty and many more also offered their congratulations and well-wishes.

This is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies. In November, season nine alum Aaron Carter welcomed his first child with fiancee Melanie Martin; season 28 contestant James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly welcomed a baby boy in November after two miscarriages; season 30 contestant Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis welcomed their third child in October; and season seven alum Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin welcomed twins on October 13.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

