Jordin Sparks ‘Very Happy’ Amid ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination

Jordin Sparks and her professional dancer partner, Brandon Armstrong, were eliminated on “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The two ended up in the bottom two alongside Heidi D’Amelio and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Ultimately, D’Amelio was saved by the judges in a near-unanimous decision, but it was still all smiles in the ballroom for Sparks.

During the live show, Sparks, 32, called the experience “life-changing” after she received a standing ovation from the crowd. She vowed to do more dancing and thanked Armstrong for his help throughout the competition.

“I’m actually very happy,” Sparks told reporters after the show, per Page Six. “The judges have been amazing to me all season, and I’ve grown so much on this journey. I am sad to go home but I’m really happy to sleep in tomorrow and to get a massage, to get some physical therapy and to spend time with my son. There’s a lot of silver linings.”

She added, “It gets tougher as the weeks go by and everybody is good … so, you know, it’s tough. I was watching the judges, actually, and they really were grappling with who they wanted to save. So I’m happy I made it a difficult decision for them.”

Sparks Says the Experience Makes Her Feel ‘Limitless Almost’

Sparks told reporters that she felt like “this journey has really kind of opened me up in a way. I’m still the same person that I was but I feel new, I feel limitless almost, like the energy has kind of shifted.” \

For their final dance, Armstrong and Sparks danced a tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” from the movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Head judge Len Goodman complimented the performance and dubbed it Sparks’s best performance to date, and they earned a score of 36 out of 40 from the three judges.

The star also took some time to tease an upcoming announcement.

“I didn’t plan it this way but I gotta let you know anyway!” she shared. “And I am very, very excited.”

The announcement she was teasing is her upcoming song, titled “Stop This Feeling,” which is due out on November 11, 2022.

“I can’t wait for you to groove to this,” Sparks shared in her announcement post on Instagram.

Sparks Shared a ‘Thank You’ to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After the show aired, Sparks took to Instagram to share one last video from the “Dancing With the Stars” stage and shared a heartfelt “thank you” with the show.

“It’s been an amazing run,” Sparks said in the video. “‘Dancing With the Stars’, now I can put ‘dance’ on my resume. Thank you to everyone who voted for me, you are the greatest, I had the best time. Do things that scare you, it’s gonna open up a new field of possibilities for you.”

She added, “I feel like I’m stepping into a new me.”

Sparks revealed to the U.S. Sun ahead of the Halloween episode that she almost quit before the competition even started.

“I did ‘Dancing With the Stars’ because it scared me,” she shared. “Honestly, I almost pulled out the month before, and I was like, ‘I cannot do this, it was too much.’ It was completely out of my comfort zone.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.