Fans Call ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Rigged’ Following Prom Night Elimination

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are upset by the elimination that took place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 during the “Prom Night” episode.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 6 “Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

After the dance marathon was won by Jessie James Decker, she and her partner, Alan Bersten, moved up multiple spots on the leaderboard, and fans on the Reddit live thread were quick to call it “rigged.”

The bottom two were Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev and Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach. The couple sent home at the end of the night was Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach.

Fans Are Upset About the Elimination

Fans of the show took to social media and Reddit to share their thoughts about the elimination. Many thought the dance marathon ultimately pushed the combination of scores and votes in one direction.

“This is BS. It was supposed to be JJD in the bottom,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Joseph did NOT deserve to go out that early oh my god.”

The elimination came just one night after Carrie Ann Inaba told Baena that he’d danced the “best Rumba” she’d ever seen from a male contestant on the show.

Some fans called the elimination “depressing,” and many said they would miss seeing Baena and Karagach in the ballroom.

“Joseph deserved better,” one person wrote.

What Dances Took Place on the ‘Prom Night’ Episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & What Were the Scores?

There were performances from the 11 remaining couples on prom night.

Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas performed a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates (Score: 38 out of 40)

performed a Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev performed a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper (Score: 33 out of 40)

performed a Jazz routine to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten performed a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson (Score: 32 out of 40)

performed a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart performed a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland (Score: 32 out of 40)

performed a Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki performed a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse (Score: 28 out of 40)

performed a Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko performed a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez (Score: 35 out of 40)

performed a Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester (Score: 40 out of 40)

performed a Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong performed a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown (Score: 35 out of 40)

performed a Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater performed a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day (Score: 32 out of 40)

performed a Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach performed a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON ( Score: 32 out of 40)

performed a Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON ( Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson performed a Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

During the Dance Marathon couples will perform a Hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.