Son of Famous Actor Set to Compete on DWTS Season 31

The cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is slowly being released as celebrities work to hide while heading into rehearsals.

According to TMZ in a post later confirmed by insider Kristyn Burtt, Joseph Baena, the son of Arnold Schwartzenegger, will be a contestant on the upcoming season of the show.

TMZ posted images of Baena walking into the studio with a face-hiding visor, though the outlet said it was clear who the actor was. Burtt shared a photo of Baena on Instagram from today in the same outfit he wore into rehearsals.

Baena is an actor, and he decided not to use his last name when he chose to become an actor.

“My dad is old-school,” he told People in February 2022. “He doesn’t believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I.”

Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and his mother, Mildred Baena. According to Men’s Health, Mildred was working as a housekeeper for Schwarzenegger and his then-wife, Maria Shriver, at the time of Joseph’s birth.

The only professional dancers who have been open about being in rehearsals as of Friday, August 26, are Daniella Karagach and Witney Carson. It’s possible Baena will be paired with one of the fan-favorite pros for the upcoming season, though Burtt replied to a tweet to say he is not Carson’s partner.

Celebrities on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

And if you needed more proof… same outfit on IG. Celeb #3 Joseph Baena: son of Arnold Schwarzenegger#DWTS pic.twitter.com/WRBdoHQMqm — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) August 26, 2022

The first celebrity that joined “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 was TikTok star and influencer Charli D’Amelio.

D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi, are both set to join the cast for the upcoming season, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Heidi and Charli will be competing against one another on the upcoming season of the show.

The stars not only have large social media followings, but they also star in the reality show “The D’Amelio Show,” which premiered in 2021 on Hulu.

At least 10 more names are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

Who Else Is In the Cast?

There have been plenty of cast announcements since the announcement of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

First, professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev were featured on the season 31 poster and in the promotional video. They were later confirmed to be the first six professional dancers in the cast for the season.

The troupe will also be making a return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31.

Though not officially made by Disney+, the announcement was posted by insider Kristyn Burtt, who has reliable sources and often makes announcements on Instagram and TikTok.

The cast members set for the troupe are returning troupe member Ezra Sosa, long-time pro Sasha Farber, “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 winner Alexis Warr, and new addition to the “Dancing With the Stars” family, Kateryna Klishyna.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will each be returning to the ballroom. They’ll be joined by host Tyra Banks and new co-host and former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

