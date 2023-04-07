Fan-Favorite ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum to Star in New Movie

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and actor Joseph Baena is set to join film stars Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth in a new action movie.

Baena, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is one of the cast members for the movie “Gunner,” according to Deadline. The movie is currently in production and is set to be directed by Dimitri Logothetis. According to IMDb, the movie comes from the creator of “The Fast and the Furious” and follows a man who is trying to rescue his sons.

In the movie, Baena will be a Deputy Sherrif who Lee (Hemsworth) runs into while trying to save his children.

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach shared her excitement for Baena on her Instagram Stories, writing, “So proud of you!!!! Let’s go jojo!!!!!”

Baena Will Also Star in a Holiday Movie

Baena’s acting career is taking off after his time on “Dancing With the Stars.” According to Deadline, Baena will also star in the 2023 holiday film “Athena Saves Christmas.” In the movie, he joins actors Cuba Gooding Jr., Paxton Kubitz, Kylie Marshall, Santiago Ramirez, Richard Portnow, Mars Callahan, Glenn Plummer, and Kaitlyn Raymond.

The movie follows Samuel, his friends, and his dog when they’re pitted against a mob boss, according to IMDb. The movie is set to be directed by Josh Webber, and it was written by Greg Crowder, Tony Mercedes, and Webber.

The young actor and bodybuilder has worked on four projects already in his filmography, and he has five upcoming projects in the works, per his IMDb page.

During season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Baena became a fan-favorite contestant when he was partnered with fan-favorite professional dancer Daniella Karagach. The season ended somewhat abruptly for the partners with an elimination that fans found shocking.

Baena later said being voted off the show felt like the “worst breakup” of his life, though he shared that he was grateful for having spent the time in the competition.

Fans were upset on behalf of Baena, with some going as far as to call parts of the show “rigged.”

Baena & Karagach Have Become Close Friends

Since their time together on “Dancing With the Stars,” Baena and Karagach have become close friends.

After they worked together on “Dancing With the Stars,” Karagach took to Instagram to share her love for Baena. She shared that she loved working with the bodybuilder and she was very proud of how far he came.

“It has been my absolute pleasure to turn this kind hearted, talented and genuine man into a ballroom dancer,” Karagach wrote. “@joebaena as I’ve said from the start, you are one of the purest souls I’ve met in a long time. Our journey wasn’t always easy but we found our path and made it our own. Im extremely proud of you and the dancer you’ve transformed into.”

She added that she’s “excited” for where Baena goes next in his career, especially now that he’s stepping more into the acting world.

Baena was one of the first people on “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 to know that Karagtach is expecting her first baby. She shared that he saw the photo of her ultrasound on his phone and loudly asked if the baby was hers. She now calls him “uncle JoJo,” and the two have reunited multiple times since wrapping up on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.