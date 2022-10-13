Contestant Reveals DWTS Weight Loss So Far: ‘Completely Different’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant Joseph Baena was already very involved in the fitness world before his time on the show, regularly competing as a bodybuilder. Now, he’s revealing how the ballroom dance competition is affecting his physique.

The 25year-old bodybuilder and actor is partners with Daniella Karagach, but he has not been able to dance with her for the entire competition. After competing together on week one, Karagach tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss two weeks of the competition, putting Baena with “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Alexis Warr.

Karagach made her return before Disney+ Week, however, and they’ll be dancing together once again in the upcoming two-night special.

Baena Says He Has Noticed Himself Becoming Leaner Throughout the Competition

In an interview with Us Weekly after Monday night’s episode, Baena opened up about his physique and how he’s being tested on ” Dancing With the Stars.”

“I feel like I’m getting a little leaner,” he told the outlet. “I’m losing weight for sure. It’s definitely a change of pace … The body’s changing a little bit.”

Baena said he was surprised by how much cardio was involved in the show.

“It’s a lot more core,” he shared. “[Daniella’s] kicking my butt in the ballroom.”

The actor said that “basically every night” he goes home “drenched in sweat” because of the hard workouts.

Baena also shared that his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, is very proud of him for being on the show.

“I love my father,” Baena said to reporters after the show. “He’s the smartest, best man I can think of. So, you know, to be compared to him – to be in the same character, Hercules – it’s amazing. It’s awesome. And, you know, who doesn’t want to be like their father, right? It’s great.”

Karagach & Baena Have an Emotional Dance Planned for Monday Night’s Episode

There will be two episodes of “Dancing With the Stars” in the upcoming week. The first will air on Monday, October 17, 2022, and the second will air on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. That means that if Baena and Karagach make it through Monday night’s episode, they will be dancing twice in the upcoming week, according to a press release received by Heavy.

On Monday night, for the “Most Memorable Year” theme, Karagach and Baena are dancing the Rumba to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. Then, on Tuesday night for the “Prom Night” episode, they are dancing the Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON.

Then, during the Dance Marathon, they and the remaining 10 other couples will perform a Hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

After Disney+ Night, Karagach took to Instagram to share some images from her time with Baena throughout the week.

“@disneyplus week dump,” she wrote. “Had so much fun getting back into rehearsals this past week. Thank you all for the love and support. #dabae is back y’all!!!! We’re getting ready for next week’s exciting theme!!!! Any guesses?”