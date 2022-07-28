DWTS Judge Recalls Making a Contestant Cry

In a new interview, a “Dancing With the Stars” judge revealed that they made a contestant cry and that contestant is still not speaking to them. Read on to find out what judge Bruno Tonioli admits that he did and which contestant still “doesn’t speak to [him]” after the incident, plus which famous singer got mad at him for what he said about her dad.

Bruno Tonioli Said He Made Michael Bolton Cry

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge says that he criticized singer Michael Bolton, who competed on season 11 with pro partner Chelsie Hightower, finishing in 11th place — and the singer wanted an apology.

“I did make Michael Bolton cry,” said Tonioli. “He still doesn’t speak to me.”

Tonioli said that Bolton wanted an apology for what the judge said about his jive to “Hound Dog” in week two, which Tonioli called “the worst jive in 11 seasons.”

Indeed, after his elimination, Bolton told “Good Morning America” (via ABC News) that Tonioli should apologize and “be reprimanded” for his comments.

“To me, [Bruno] let everybody down. My mom was there, she flew in. She’s 90 and I thought she was going to really enjoy it, and I just didn’t expect that level of disrespect from him,” said Bolton, adding, “You heard the tone. Even Len [Goodman] stopped him and said, ‘That’s inappropriate,’ and I think he should apologize publically and be reprimanded for it.”

In his 2022 interview, Tonioli said that Bolton should have realized that it was “just a joke” and that “it’s just showbiz.”

Tonioli Also Made Miley Cyrus Mad

Tonioli said he also drew the ire of pop star Miley Cyrus when he critized her dad, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, during season four in 2007. Cyrus finished in fifth place that year with his partner Karina Smirnoff.

Tonioli recalled how he told Cyrus his foxtrot looked like “crap,” and also compared him to “a bear lost in a swap” and called him “deliciously awful.”

“I bet he’s had worse,’ Tonioli told the Daily Mail, adding, “It was the daughter who was more upset. I said, ‘Listen darling, I’m doing my job. We have a laugh here.'”

Tonioli Said That People Are ‘Too Uptight’

The judge went on to say that you do “have to be careful” because the “world does change,” but “you still have to give artists the ability to express themselves.”

He added, “You need creativity. And sometimes creativity may upset people. We’re getting a little bit too uptight.”

He also recalled a time he got in trouble with the BBC when he was judging on the U.K. version of “Dancing With the Stars,” “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I remember I got into trouble at the BBC because someone was dancing to a song from ‘The Sound Of Music’ and I said, ‘The hills are alive with the sound of bull****.’ It was funny, but darling, they were nearly fainting in the control box!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus. ALl four judges — Tonioli plus Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba — are returning to the ballroom. Tyra Banks is back as the host, with season 19 Mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro joining her as the new co-host.

