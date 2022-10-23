DWTS Judge & a Contestant Unmasked on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Finale

Both a “Dancing With the Stars” judge and a former contestant were unmasked on the season two finale of “The Masked Dancer” UK on Saturday, October 22.

Read on to find out who they are, but be warned of spoilers for the final episode. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on who won the second season of “The Masked Dancer” UK.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge & Cast Member Who Were Finalists on ‘The Masked Dancer’ are Bruno Tonioli & Heather Morris

On Saturday night, October 22, the second season of “The Masked Dancer” U.K. crowned its winner and also revealed the first and second runners-up. Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and “Glee” star Heather Morris won “The Masked Dancer” after competing all season as the Scissors. Morris and her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy finished in eighth place on season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars,” which was considered quite the early exit by fans because Morris is a very talented dancer.

But in what may be an even bigger shock of a reveal is that “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli was revealed to be competing as the Pearly King, a fancy lion. He finished in third place behind Morris and actor Adam Garcia, who came in second.

What is so surprising about Tonioli being on “The Masked Dancer” is that he’s been pulling double duty, flying back and forth to film both of his shows that have been airing at the same time, especially since earlier this year when Tonioli bowed out of judging “Strictly Come Dancing,” one of the big reasons cited was that flying back and forth to film both shows was too hard.

Season two of “The Masked Dancer” U.K. also featured another “Dancing With the Stars” alum — actor Jesse Metcalfe, who competed on season 29, was the astronaut on “The Masked Dancer,” but unfortunately, he was the first celebrity unmasked.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself as the Pearly King, Tonioli said he had the best time on the show and called it a “true honour” to come in third behind Garcia and Morris.

“Loved playing #pearlyking taking bronze behind my friend the immensely talented @thatadamgarcia and brilliant winner @heatherrelizabethh is a true honour ❤️ Bruno,” wrote the “Dancing With the Stars” judge.

On her own Instagram, Morris revealed herself to the world as well, writing, “The day has come for me to share the biggest secret I’ve ever had to keep! Yes you super smarty pants fans guessed it… I am SCISSORS on this season’s ‘Masked Dancer’ UK!

She continued, “And guess what!!?? This cutting edge character Scissors won!!!!! AHHHH!!!!!There’s so much more to come and share with you, but for now, head to my stories for some behind the scenes footage from rehearsals!”

Her Instagram stories are full of footage from behind the scenes and Morris wrote on the final slide, “This little cherub thanks you for all the love today.”

Tonioli is not the first “Strictly Come Dancing” judge to compete on “The Masked Dancer” UK. Judge Craig Revel Horwood competed on the first season, coming in sixth place. And as far as “Dancing With the Stars” alumni go, former pro Maskim Chmerkovskiy came in second place on the first season of the U.S. version of the show and some of his co-stars were alum Bill Nye and current season 31 contestants Jordin Sparks and Vinny Guadagnino.

There is no word as to whether FOX will producer a second season of “The Masked Dancer” in the U.S.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.