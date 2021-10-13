DWTS Fans Upset Over Treatment of Olivia Jade

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are not happy about the way the judges seemingly gush over Olivia Jade and score other couples inconsistently. Here is what the fans had to say about the matter.

In a Reddit thread, one “Dancing With the Stars” fan admitted to being pleasantly surprised by Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy’s first dance, but “ever since then she’s been fairly middling.”

“I’m not sure why she’s being pushed as a front runner when, out of the women, she’s more middle of the pack,” said the fan.

Another fan responded by saying that perhaps the judges are trying to keep things even going into the audience votes, implying that maybe Olivia Jade isn’t doing that well in audience voting.

“I kinda feel like the judges’ scores are trying to level the playing field from the audience votes. The judges’ scores are sooooo all over the place. Olivia is doing great, sure but was [her samba] a 9 routine? No. I don’t think she’d be sticking around very long if not for high judges scores.”

As far as playing favorites, there was a report from a notable entertainment blind item blogger that said Olivia Jade was guaranteed three weeks of safety by the producers, something an ABC executive denied was happening.

One fan thought it was more about Olivia Jade being the judges’ frontrunner than being overscored, writing, “Unfortunately, I don’t think she’s being overscored, as she is doing quite well. I think the judges’ scoring this season is inconsistent and they’re showing their biases, so I do think it’s clear that she’s their frontrunner. So I think she’s overhyped, not overscored.”

Several commenters agreed, saying that she seems like the judges’ favorite this season, “whereas Cody [Rigsby] seems to be on their hate list.”

But another fan on Reddit observed that the problem is that the judges are scoring everyone too high. They said that when dancers like Iman Shumpert or The Miz or Brian Austin Green are getting 7s and 8s, then Olivia Jade should be scored a 9 even if that seems too high, writing, “She’s one of the better dancers this season. … Do I think her dance last night deserved three 9’s? Absolutely not. But when you’re giving the Miz and Iman 8’s, or BAG a 7, then yes she did deserve 9’s. It’s not the contestant that should be criticized, it’s the judges’ lack of consistency that needs to be.”

Another commenter said she thought Olivia and Val’s jazz routine for Disney Villains night “looked messy,” to which someone replied, “It pisses me off because she doesn’t even deserve to be on the show. I don’t care that it’s been 3 years, she’s never apologized/taken accountability and just says she was ‘part of a scandal.’ Absolutely not a fan.”

This is in reference to her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, getting her fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as part of the college admissions bribery scandal.

But another commenter thought that it was unfair to say Olivia Jade is overhyped just because you don’t like her, writing, “I think she’s doing great and I’ve been very impressed … people don’t like Olivia for obvious reasons it’s as simple as that and that’s totally fine, but to so say she’s overhyped and overscored when purely looking at the dancing I think is incorrect.”

But someone else replied that this is just another example of her privileged life, writing, “It high key annoys me that the girl who ended up in the scandal she was in because of her privilege, is again receiving all the privilege in the world [from the judges].”

Someone else commented, “She’s overhyped. Mom and dad probably paid off ABC.”

This is not the first time fans have wondered about Olivia Jade’s place on the show, with some wanting her to be eliminated before they even saw her dance.

What do you think, fans? Is Olivia Jade the real deal or is she receiving disproportionately high scores from the judges?

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

