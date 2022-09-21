‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam ‘Ridiculously Harsh’ Judges After Premiere

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are already annoyed with the judges on season 31 of the show after the premiere episode, which aired on Monday, September 19, 2022.

New professional dancer Koko Iwasaki and her partner, Vinny Guadagnino, were given scores of fours and fives after their dance, putting them at the bottom of the leaderboard, and some fans thought they were judged harder than other couples. Some viewers also thought

Some fans think the judges were being unnecessarily harsh, however, giving out multiple fours and fives throughout the night.

To compare scores from the season 30 premiere, last year, only one couple got a score lower than 20. This year, there were two scores under 20 with multiple couples scoring 21 & 20.

Fans Thought the Judges Were Being ‘Ridiculously Harsh’

During the premiere, fans took to Instagram to share that they thought the judges were being harsher than necessary during the season premiere.

“Ugh the judges are being way too harsh on vinny,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “My @officialdwts recap….judges were ridiculously harsh for 1st night dances & also so dumb sending someone home 1st night. Jason had room for improvement but wasn’t that bad. Also, Tyra is still a horrible host.”

“I hate how harsh the judges are week 1 like half of these people don’t have dance experience of course they aren’t gonna be good #DWTS,” one tweet reads.

Another person wrote, “The one time in years I watch #DWTS and vote and @PetaMurgatroyd goes home week 1??? Plus judges were harsh for no reason, it’s week one and some of ppl have never danced in their life. Damn. Cut them some slack.”

Some fans thought the judges were harsh overall, not just when it came to Iwasaki and Guadagnino.

One person wrote, “They were a little harsh on Jessie James what the heck!!! Girl was a star tonight for her first dance.. #dwts.”

“I’m sorry the judges were a bit harsh on you, @JasonLewis,” one person tweeted. “It’s only your first dance. You can get better. #DWTS.”

Lewis and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were at the bottom of the leaderboard going into the eliminations, and they ended up being sent home at the end of the premiere.

Since Iwasaki and Guadagnino did not end up in the bottom two despite having a low score from the judges, that means they have a large army of people supporting them. They’ll move on to perform during the second week of the competition, which is themed Elvis Night.

A Celebrity Disagreed With the Scores for Guadagnino

Guadagnino and Iwasaki performed a salsa to “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny. Though the two did struggle a bit throughout the performance, getting off the beat at one point and not being completely in sync with one another, the judges seemed to be rougher with them than with other couples who fans thought were just as bad.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Guadagnino’s former co-star, took to Twitter to say that she thought he deserved a higher score.

“I DISAGREE WITH THE JUDGES!!! Vinny did freakin amazing, everyone vote! #dwts,” she wrote on Twitter.