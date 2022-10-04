DWTS Fans Suggest ‘Amazing’ Elimination Tiebreaker Idea

“Dancing With the Stars” fans have come up with an interesting suggestion for how to break the judges’ elimination tie.

Why ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Needs a Tiebreaker

Season 27 on “Dancing With the Stars” was controversial because radio host Bobby Bones won and fans were upset because he wasn’t the “best” dancer. After that season, the show implemented the judges’ save, i.e. the viewers’ votes and judges’ scores determine the bottom two couples, but then the judges vote on who goes home.

However, now that there are four judges — the original three of Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, plus now pro-turned-judge Derek Hough, who took over for Goodman during the pandemic when Goodman was in England and couldn’t travel to the U.S. to be a part of season 29 — it sometimes ends up in a tie, 2-2. In those cases, Goodman’s vote counts as two votes because he’s the head judge, so a couple actually gets three votes to stay and the other couple is eliminated. It was a feature they used in season 19 when Julianne Hough was the fourth judge that year, then they did away with it until they had four judges again.

It actually happened just last week on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 in week two when the bottom two couples were Louis van Amstel and Cheryl Ladd and Pasha Pashkov and Teresa Giudice. They were tied 2-2, but Goodman wanted to save van Amstel and Ladd, so they stayed despite having lower overall judges’ scores than Pashkov and Giudice.

Fans Think Tyra Banks Should Be the ‘Ty-Breaker’

In a Reddit thread about week two, one fan suggested that host Tyra Banks be the new tiebreaker, writing, “Tyra should get to break the tie” and several other fans jumped on the idea.

“A Ty-breaker, if you will,” replied another fan, to which a third responded, “Wait. That’s amazing.”

“Tyra lives for those type of name mash-ups too,” said the “Ty-breaker” commenter.

Another fan replied, “Tyra tiebreaker would be so chaotic lmao,” to which a fifth fan replied, “At this point, I’d be down. What do we have to lose?”

We agree with the fan who said it would be chaos — honestly, it would be kind of amazing. But another fan ended the thread with, “I think it should go to viewer votes,” which is actually a completely appropriate tiebreaker, though that would not solve the problem of keeping the better dancers in the competition. But it would be interesting to find out if the public agrees with the judges.

But either way, the show might want to revamp the judges’ save because it continues to baffle and/or irritate the viewers.

“Seriously #DWTS?? I hate the 2-2 vote where that means Len has the power to send someone home. Easy fix is let the viewer votes be the tiebreaker,” wrote one fan on Twitter during season 30.

Another fan wrote, “That’s 2 weeks in a row that the #DWTS voting is trash. Not a fan of Len’s tiebreaker vote, but most of all, how did

@MelanieCmusic end up in the bottom 2? #GirlPower.”

“I don’t like the tiebreaker rule for the #DWTS dance-off. It basically gives Len 2 votes! Not fair. You should find some other tiebreaker,” wrote a fan back during season 19.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

