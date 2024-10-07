Fans Concerned for Longtime DWTS Cast Member

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” cast member Julianne Hough received some backlash after she shared a video of herself in a bikini.

“Sunday Spa Day,” she captioned a video uploaded to Instagram on September 29. In the video, Hough shared clips from her day. From jumping on a trampoline to sitting in a sauna and taking a dip in an ice bath, Hough had a day filled with self-care.

For some fans, however, concerns over Hough’s body — and her behavior. She addressed the comments in her post the next day, assuring everyone that she’s doing just fine.

“For those of you genuinely concerned because this is unusual for you to see, I understand that what you don’t understand feels unfamiliar and sometimes scary. I’m going to continue feeling safe within myself regardless of the outpouring of your comments, and have fun with life which can be really heavy and challenging. So why not be playful and laugh and enjoy the journey instead of taking everything so seriously,” she wrote, in part.

Hough is currently co-hosting season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. She previously served as a pro dancer and a judge on the show.

Dozens of People Asked Julianne Hough if She Was ‘Okay’

Shortly after Hough uploaded her video to social media, dozens of comments started popping up. While quite a few people supported her “spa day,” many others expressed other concerns.

“I’m concerned. Are you ok?” one person asked.

“What is the deal with all your inappropriate videos lately?” someone else wondered.

“What the hell? This is disturbing,” a third comment read.

“Something is happening here. So boney. Is anyone talking to her??” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Ima hold your hand when I say this…… You’re going through a mid life crisis, it’s okay to not post during this season of lyf sis,” another fan wrote.

Julianne Hough Defended Her Bikini Video in a Lengthy Response

After receiving some feedback, Hough decided to clear up a few things.

“I don’t usually address comments like this but I’m going to say a few things about this video,” Hough wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post on September 30.

“The trampoline was a new try for me today at my friends house – this is their routine – sauna, cold plunge, jump – it’s for your lymphatic system which promotes lymphatic drainage which helps protect the body from disease and infection. Being in a bikini is the best outfit for these activities especially in this order,” she explained.

“My body has never been healthier – I was full of inflammation in my 20’s and had a marker for an auto immune that I addressed and committed to over a year and a half ago. I’ve frozen my eggs over the last few years which also shifts the body fluctuation. I’ve never been healthier or happier from the inside out. Grief, loss. Sadness and fear also get stored in the body and we hold on to that in different ways. I made it a huge priority to accept, express, process and release a lot of emotions over the years,” she continued.

