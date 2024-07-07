Julianne Hough Laughs off Critics of Bikini Video: ‘I DOOOOO Love Myself!’

“Dancing with the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough caught some flack from social media followers after some recent videos. Now, she has shared her thoughts.

In early June, the DWTS star shared a couple of videos on Instagram that showed her in her sauna and doing a cold plunge while wearing a skimpy bikini. Most of the comments from fans were quite positive.

In a few cases, however, Hough’s followers were pretty critical. In a chat with People on July 3, however, the “Dancing with the Stars” co-host insisted she “laughed so hard” at the negative comments.

Julianne Hough Recorded the Sauna Video Just for Fun

On June 7, Hough shared a video on Instagram that she titled “Six Senses Sizzling Sauna Stretches.” She used the song “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman to accompany it.

Throughout the video, Hough shifted into a handful of different stretches. Her tiny bikini covered the bare essentials, but little else.

“No one loves themselves more than her,” one Instagram user quipped.

Hough replied, “So glad you can see that I DOOOOO love myself!”

Someone else’s critical response read, “No this is not ok! Used to respect you for the ambassador for dance and youth and have always been I n awe of your talent but this is not ok! Not something to be portraying to your young fans! Sorry this isn’t ok!”

“Wasn’t necessary. Gorgeous woman but why this. Not a prude but why with the desperation … just why,” a third commenter wrote.

She told People she received plenty of “hate comments” in response to the post.

The entertainer explained, “I definitely was like, ‘Oh, this looks really good. I’m going to put a fun, sexy song to it.'” Hough said there was no specific motive behind sharing the video, and she just impulsively recorded and shared it.

After seeing the feedback, Hough just “laughed so hard.” She explained, “I got more views on that post than something else that I’m talking about, like my book, for instance.”

The DWTS Star Is Proud of Her Figure

Hough also shared her thoughts about how frequently people criticize a woman’s body versus a man’s.

“It’s like you can see men with their shirt off constantly and they’re in a sauna or a cold plunge or whatever,” she noted. Hough continued, “The minute a woman does it in a bikini, it somehow changes the perspective, which is totally fine. I get it.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” co-host isn’t going to let the critical feedback hurt her, though. “I’m a 35-year-old woman who is proud of my body, and I’m okay to post that.”

The feedback Hough received on her posts had lots of positive feedback and overshadowed the negative.

“I’d be showing off too. That’s a lot of work to look like that. It’s a Dancers Body, so consider it Art,” one follower wrote.

Another follower wrote, “All I know is this. If I were a celeb, and looked like her….I would flaunt myself every chance I got!”

“She’s in great shape and I guarantee you she works for that body with hard work, diet, and discipline. #goals,” someone else commented.

A different supporter gushed, “YOU GOOOOOOO GUUURL!!!!❤️🙌”