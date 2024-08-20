Former DWTS Judge Admits 1 Mirrorball Champ Didn’t Deserve to Win

Julianne Hough was put on the spot during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

During an August 18, 2024, guest appearance on the Bravo late-night show, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge-turned co-host was asked if there was ever a winner on the ABC dancing show that she “strongly disagreed” with.

“Uhhhhh,” Hough started, as fellow WWHL guest Mickey Guyton tapped her on the arm. “I think she has an answer for that,” Hough said of Guyton. “Let’s go!”

“I just said Bobby Bones,” Guyton chimed in, to which Hough added, “I actually agree with you.”

“And I think it’s because of the fan base, right? It’s all about the fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer. …But people love him.” Hough said of Bones.

Bobby Bones’ DWTS Win Was Very Controversial

In 2018, radio DJ Bobby Bones was partnered with Sharna Burgess for season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The couple made it to the finals, but on finale night their scores were significantly lower than those of fellow finalists Evanna Lynch and Milo Manheim, who each performed two perfect-scoring dances.

Bones ultimately won the mirror ball trophy due to a high number of votes from fans.

At the time, Bones admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he was “shocked” by the win. “[When] we started the show, I had never danced before! [Sharna] got stuck with someone — she’s done [the show with] athletes and people that are like super [talented], she got Nick Carter and Antonio Brown, and then all of a sudden, she gets Gumby,” Bones added of Burgess. “I cannot believe we won.”

Bones’ win caused enough controversy that Burgess was not asked back for the following season. Veteran judge Carrie Ann Inaba told ET that producers made changes for season 28 after Bones’ win. “I do know that we have made some adjustments to the judging, because we got a lot of complaints,” she said. “We listened to what everybody said about what happened last year.”

For season 28 and three seasons after, a “Judges Save” was implemented. The save enabled judges Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough to stop a worthy celebrity dancer’s potential elimination.

Burgess felt the negative effects of Bones’ win for years after. In 2023, she said she felt the backlash of being part of a duo that many felt didn’t deserve to win.

“My win with Bobby was the most explosive end, controversial win of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ history,” Burgess said on an episode her podcast “Oldish.” “So I got caught up in this whirlwind of hate for that win, which was really yucky.”

Julianne Hough Named the DWTS Celebs Who Impressed Her the Most

Play

While Hough didn’t think Bones was the best dance during his season on “Dancing With the Stars,” on “Watch What happens Live” she did list five DWTS celebrities who did impress her—although she struggled to remember some of their names.

Hough said season 16 winner Kellie Pickler was “amazing.” She also named Xochitl Gomez and Iman Shumpert, with some help from Guyton.

“I forget everybody’s names,” Hough admitted. “He won with Emma [Slater] and was married to the girl who does the Kanye West video,” Hough said while trying to recall Iman Shumpert’s name. (Shumpert actually competed with pro dancer Daniella Karagach, not Slater).

Hough rounded out her list with Adam Carolla and her season 5 partner Apollo Ohno.

