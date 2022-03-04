Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Set for Broadway Debut

Julianne Hough, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro and current professional dancer, is set to make her Broadway debut in a play called “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumba** Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.”

According to an announcement by “POTUS” on Twitter, Hough is set to make her Broadway debut on April 14, 2022 for previews and open on May 9, 2022. She’ll be joined by co-stars Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper and Julie White.

The play is supposed to be a “riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world,” according to the play’s official description.

According to Deadline, the play is a “modern farce.”

“One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” the description reads. “When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble.”

Hough Has Been ‘Inspired’ by Broadway

Hough posted on Instagram after the announcement and shared the reason she is excited about being on Broadway.

“My entire life, I have always been inspired by the unmatched talent that graces the Broadway stage,” Hough wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about the play. “Being part of a production like this speaks to the artistry, dedication and grit that it takes to become that level of entertainer. am incredibly humbled and honored to be joining Susan, Selina and this extraordinarily talented cast and crew for my Broadway debut.”

She added that she is “incredibly humbled and honored” to work with director Susan Stroman and playwright Selina Fillinger as well as the cast.

Dratch is ‘Thrilled’ About the Play

Dratch, who is a former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, told Deadline that she is thrilled to be in the play.

“I’m thrilled to be making my Broadway debut in POTUS, a play packed with lady power!!,” she told the outlet. “I’m so looking forward to working with this cast of super-talented women, in a play written by a woman, all under the direction of the legendary Susan Stroman, or as I shall be calling her, from here on out, ‘Stro.'”

The director told the outlet that the play has “wickedly funny satire” and looks at “what would happen if we simply stood back instead of continuing to empower the leaders who got us to where we are in the first place.”

“Growing up in Oregon, long before I could fathom working on Broadway, all I wanted was to glimpse it,” Fillinger told Deadline. “To be premiering my play at the Shubert, with this extraordinary cast and the legendary director, Susan Stroman, is quite literally the stuff of dreams. I hope the show offers joy, folly, and the strength to keep fighting at a time when the world needs all three.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

