DWTS Host Reflects on Heartbreaking Loss on Difficult Anniversary

A“Dancing with the Stars” host took to social media to acknowledge a difficult and heartbreaking day. Julianne Hough lost her dogs, Lexi and Harley, five years ago.

On the anniversary of Lexi and Harley’s death, Hough shared some photos of big moments she had shared over the years with the dogs.

Julianne Hough Finds It Hard to Believe They’ve Been Gone 5 Years

On September 28, Hough acknowledged the loss in an Instagram post. “I love you Lexi and Harley ❤️ Hard to believe it’s been 5 years without you in this 3D world,” she wrote.

The first two photos in Hough’s post showed her mourning her dogs after their deaths. The pictures showed Hough on the floor, nestling close to the dogs, wrapped in blankets.

Flowers and candles surrounded the dogs’ bodies. In addition, the dogs’ bejeweled collars were laid on a crystal rock amid the flowers.

The last photo in Hough’s Instagram post showed her with her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, her brother Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert, and other family members.

In a comment on her anniversary post, she explained, “Having my entire family fly out in support was the greatest gift of love.”

She only recently shared details about their deaths for the first time.

During the August 27 episode of “The Jamie Kern Lima Show,” Hough revealed Harley and Lexi died as a result of a coyote attack. She was not home at the time it happened, and her then-assistant called to tell her the news.

“I had asked for a separation” from Laich, Hough explained. “And then 10 days later my dogs were killed by coyotes,” she recalled.

Hough shared, “When I had got [back], they had cleaned [the dogs] up, and they made an altar.” She added, “I was able to be with them and their bodies at least for like a day and a half before I went and cremated them.”

Hough’s DWTS Colleagues Sent Their Love

Other photos in Hough’s tribute post contained highlights of happy times with Lexi and Harley.

Derek Hough commented, “I think of them often and my heart still aches from that traumatic day.” He added, “These pictures of memories brings a huge smile to my face. Lexi’s ‘squishy face’ and Harley’s ‘crazy hair.'”

He also noted he loved the dogs “dearly” and loved his sister. She responded, “They were truly one of a kind and they loved their uncle D – you and Lexi had that special bond.”

Season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Tori Spelling commented, “I’m so sorry! Sending so much love.”

Show pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “This is gut wrenching to look at. Sending you love.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared, “I’m so sorry… you were the best mama they could have ever asked for in this life. And thank you for sharing their presence with all of us.”

Inaba noted that Harley and Lexi “always brought so much joy with them.”

Laich commented on his ex-wife’s post with a simple, “❤️🐶🐼❤️.”

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Amy Purdy, who partnered with Derek Hough in season 18, commented, too. “Sending you so much love. I can’t imagine how painful this was for you.”

Purdy continued, “They say dogs are with us through traditions in our lives and as soon as a big transition happens their job is done and they leave. They were and are your little spirit guides.”

Julianne Hough replied, “This was very prominent at the time and they have continued to be with me guiding me along the next big transition – love you.”

In September 2023, Hough revealed she had opened her heart to another dog. “Say hello to little miss Sunny girl,” she captioned a video shared on Instagram where she introduced her new puppy.