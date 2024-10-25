DWTS Insider Thinks Julianne Hough Needs ‘Coaching Lesson’

“Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt thinks Julianne Hough needs a little “coaching” for her role as co-host on the ABC ballroom show.

Burtt, who is an experienced host, interviewer, and producer, spoke out on Cheryl Burke’s podcast “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” on October 18, where the two talked about how some fans have complained that Hough should be replaced as the co-host because she seems awkward when interviewing the celebrity dancers in the sky box.

Burtt said she likes to see Hough, who is a former DWTS pro dancer, onstage with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. But she added, “You know what I would do with Julianne? I would love to get my hands on her and just do like a quick coaching lesson on what she needs to do to, just feel like a little bit more confident in that.”

Burtt suggested that Hough “needs to trust what she’s feeling in the moment because she knows what it’s like to be a pro.”

“She understands the dance language,” she added. “Obviously, she understands this show. And I know that someone’s speaking in her ear. But I think she needs to like go ahead and ask the question that she really wants versus what they’re telling her. [Take the] earpiece out, because I think she’s got it. I just think that it’s feeling grounded and rooted and confident

in what she needs to do.”

“I think what people don’t understand is live TV is so hard and the interviewing part is really hard,” she added. “And interviewing is not necessarily asking questions. It’s actually like listening. So you have to have your first question going. And maybe she’s thinking, ‘I’ve got a better question.’ But it is you’re juggling, like, three things at once while you’re on live TV, trying to maintain your time.”

Fans Have Criticized Julianne Hough’s DWTS Hosting

Hough and Ribeiro were announced as dual DWTS co-hosts ahead of season 32 in 2023. Early on, a source told The U.S. Sun that Hough was nervous during a taping for the show. “Alfonso came across as a true pro during the live show, but it’s clear Julianne is still figuring things out, she seemed nervous.” the insider said in November 2023.

During season 33, some fans have called for Hough to be replaced due to her sometimes odd interview style. In a Reddit thread in October 2024, one DWTS fan called Hough “awkward.” The commenter noted she “doesn’t know how to navigate those social situations properly.”

“I love Julianne as a dancer, but it feels very unnatural and forced when she has the microphone. I hope she can relax into it and be herself more, rather than whatever is going on,” another Reddit user wrote.

“She’s not that good because she is not media trained. We were honestly spoiled with Erin Andrews,” another wrote in reference to the previous DWTS co-host.

Others suggested that Hough and Ribeiro should swap hosting roles for the celebrity ballroom competition.

Kristyn Burtt Thinks Alfonso Ribeiro Is Right Where He Should Be

On Burke’s podcast, Burtt noted that Ribeiro, who has previous hosting appearance, sometimes fumbled the skybox interviews when he did them during Tyra Banks’ hosting season.

“He would struggle with the cards, he would start looking down and start,” she recalled. “He only did that one season and then Tyra went out, and then he went in front. And I was like, I think that’s where Alfonso’s meant to be,” she said.

Burtt noted that Hough is also “doing really well” considering the challenges associated with live television. “I do love Alfonso and Julianne together,” she added. “I would still keep Alfonso where he is,” she added.