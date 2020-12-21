Julianne Hough’s Ex Puts Her on Blast

Former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Julianne Hough has been through a public split with her husband Brooks Laich this year, and now, her ex-boyfriend Chuck Wicks has opened up about why the couple broke up.

On an episode of his podcast Talk to Chuck, Chuck Wicks opened up to guest Carly Pearce about his breakup with Julianne Hough years ago. The couple competed on Dancing With the Stars together over a decade ago in 2009.

The couple, at the time of their breakup, seemed to be amicable and said that it had been a mutual decision. Now, Wicks has talked about how that wasn’t actually the case.

Wicks Said He and Hough Lied About How Their Relationship Ended

During the podcast, Wicks talked about how people believed the couple had met on Dancing With the Stars and said it wasn’t true. Instead, the couple actually met on tour with Brad Paisley.

“You go out there, we’re both loving life, we’re on a high because we’re both, our careers were going great,” Wicks said. “You know, we bought a house together, did all these things and then out of nowhere, you find out that they’re not the person you thought they were and you break up. And then I had to… everybody wants to know why.”

He continued, “And, you know, I found myself doing a CMA red carpet and we made a pact together to basically lie, to say, no, we just wanted to part ways, everything’s fine. It wasn’t fine. S*** hit the fan.”

Wicks Said He Wouldn’t Throw Hough Under the Bus

Though he shared details about their breakup, he said he didn’t want to throw anyone under the bus as to why their relationship ended.

“It wasn’t my fault,” he shared. “So you find yourself when you’re in love, everything’s great, people are loving watching you on Instagram, oh this is the perfect couple, couple goals and all this stuff. But then, man, if something goes wrong, you gotta face that too.”

When they broke up, both parties said that everything was fine but they just wanted to go their separate ways in life despite having bought a house together three months before their breakup.

“When Julianne and I broke up… I was like, ‘When am I going to see her?’ Because I played the game,” he said. “In the public eye, I was like, ‘Oh, man, it’s great.’ But actually, I didn’t really like her at the time.”

He said that he’s seen her one time in 10 years and she’s very successful now. Wicks got married to Kasi Williams in 2019 and now has a son named Tucker Elliot.

“Kasi and I are beside ourselves,” he told People after his son was born. “The IVF process is an extremely emotional one and so many many tears were shed of joy and love when Tucker arrived into the world healthy and perfect. We can’t wait to shower him with love every single day.”

