Fans Congratulate Ex-‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro on New Gig

Julianne Hough, a professional dancer and former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member, is currently starring in a Broadway play called POTUS, and fans are excited for her.

The play is titled, “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumba** Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.”

According to an announcement by “POTUS” on Twitter, Hough was set to make her Broadway debut on April 14, 2022 for previews, and the play opens officially on May 9, 2022. She is joined by co-stars Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper and Julie White.

The play is supposed to be a “riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world,” according to the play’s official description.

Hough’s Fans Are Excited After Previews

Hough has posted some photos and a video from the previews on Instagram, and fans are excited for her.

“Sooo exciting! 👏👏👏” one person wrote.

Another commented, “SO DAMN PROUD OF YOU! inspired by you!! SLAYYY QUEEN.”

“So happy I was there last night to see you! You were amazing!!” one person commented.

On the video, one person said they got to see the preview and loved it.

“Omg I had the pleasure of seeing this play on WEDNESDAY I laughed so hard,” the comment reads. “The cast was awesome you were hilarious. This is a must see.”

Another person who saw the play wrote, “Saw the April 16th matinee! You were awesome..funny droll dancing singing and barfing your way through the performance! Really just wonderful!!”

Unfortunately for fans, Hough announced on her Instagram Stories that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be quarantined for the next few days until she gets better. That means she’ll be missing some of the days of previews, but she should be ready to go by the opening day of the play.

“Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID. I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows,” she wrote. “Out of an abundance of caution, I’ll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return. Can’t wait for everyone to see our incredible show!”

Hough Celebrated Her Move to NYC

Because she’ll be on Broadway for the next few months, Hough has officially moved to New York City for the time being. She wrote a long post about the move on Instagram.

“NYC living – first night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2am, no furniture, drinking my wine @freshvinewine out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute!” she wrote. “This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter. The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart, that this empty house feels completely full!”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner & Fiancé Break Up After 2 Years