DWTS Cast Member Hosting the 2022 Tony Awards

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Julianne Hough has exciting news to share — she has been named a co-host of the 2022 Tony Awards, which are airing live on Sunday, June 12 on Paramount Plus and CBS.

Here is what you need to know:

Julianne Hough is Co-Hosting the Tony’s With Broadway Actor Darren Criss

In a press release, CBS and Paramount Plus announced on Wednesday, May 11 that “Dancing With the Stars” alum Julianne Hough is co-hosting the 2022 Tony Awards Act One special with Broadway star and Emmy winner Darren Criss.

The 2022 Tony Awards are airing in two parts — first, Criss and Hough will host “Act One” on Paramount Plus, where they will be “bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.”

Following that hour-long special, the two-hour ceremony will air on CBS hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose.

“The 75th Tonys celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978,” reads the CBS press release.

Hough & Criss Are Both Broadway Stars Now

Hough recently made her Broadway debut in “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” in which she plays Dusty, an Iowa farm girl who has a personal relationship with the president that turns the first marriage upside-down. The play co-stars Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Rachel Dratch, Vanessa Williams, Suzy Nakamura, and Julie White; White and Dratch both received 2022 Tony Award nominations for the play, which also received a scene design nomination.

When the show opened on Broadway, Hough posted a tribute to her castmates on Instagram, writing, “What an absolute joy and pleasure it has been literally playing with these women for the past 6 weeks. Not to mention getting a master class daily from the one and only @stromansource – Wow! What is life?!?! Never in my wildest dreams did I even begin to understand how astonishing the Broadway community is. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness. If I may put in a request… I’d like to be here as long as you’ll have me!”

Hough is a two-time Mirrorball champ, winning “Dancing With the Stars” in season four with Olympic speedskater Apolo Anton Ohno and season five with racecar driver Helio Castroneves. She retired as a professional partner after season eight and was either a full-time judge or a guest judge on season 19, season 20, season 21, season 23, season 24 and season 30. She also recently hosted and danced in an Academy Awards salute to the movies special with her brother, Derek Hough, for ABC.

Criss, who starred on “Glee” and won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” is a stage veteran, having appeared in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “American Buffalo” on Broadway, plus other professional appearances in San Francisco and StarKid Productions at the University of Michigan.

Their portion of the 2022 Tony Awards airs live on Sunday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific on Paramount Plus, followed by the rest of the 2022 Tony Awards at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific on CBS.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

