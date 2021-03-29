Julianne Hough Gives Surprising House Tour in Her Underwear

Former Dancing With the Stars pro and judge Julianne Hough surprised fans recently when she decided to give a house tour in her undergarments. The video was posted on Hough’s Instagram Stories, and she noted that it may have been surprising to some fans.

In the video, Hough and her mother walk around the house and give fans a tour.

“Is this not normal?” Hough asked her mother at one point, pointing to her underwear.

“It is in your own home,” her mom replied. “You can walk around in your undies!”

Hough Shared a Tour of Her Home

When talking about why she decided to give her tour in her undergarments, she joked around a little bit.

“It’s just because I don’t like to wear clothes,” she shared, dancing around in her underwear, bra, and cropped sweater. Her mom laughed along in the video.

Hough lives in Los Angeles and previously told Better Homes and Garden that she loves her house because it’s a “safe, special place where I feel like my true self.”

Hello Magazine posted the video of Hough, as it has since been wiped from Instagram Stories.

Hough Recently Launched a New Company

Hough recently launched a new company alongside her best friend, actress Nina Dobrev.

Hough posted the surprise announcement on her Instagram page alongside a photo of her and Dobrev drinking wine.

“What’s better than hanging with your Best Friend?” she wrote. “I’d say enjoying a delicious glass of wine… whilst hanging with your best friend! So excited to share this big news with you all!”

She added, “If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that connection and celebrating the little things are so incredibly important to the emotional, mental and physical well-being of us all. Through all of the ups and downs, @nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand.”

In the Instagram post, Hough said that Dancing With the Stars was a passion project and added that it was a long time coming for the best friends.

On the Fresh Vine Wine website, Hough writes about how close she and Dobrev are.

“The very foundation of my friendship with Nina is built upon experiencing and sharing life together, always with a glass of wine in hand,” Hough writes. “We both lead very active and physical lifestyles, with a holistic approach, so we wanted to make a product that not only complimented our lives but was also still of premium quality and impeccable taste.”

The wine can be purchased in stores around the country, all of which can be located on the company’s website. They can also be purchased online with a starting price of $17.89 for one bottle at the time of writing.

The lineup includes a 2018 Pinot Noir, 2018 Chardonnay, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, and a three-pack that can be purchased. A Rose and a Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon are both in the works for later in 2021.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Shares Rare Footage of Throwback Performance