Former DWTS Judge Receives Support From Fans Amid ‘Healing’ Journey

Former “Dancing With the Stars” judge Julianne Hough shared a post about “healing” on Instagram on March 6, 2023.

“I’m not going to lie, healing is not easy. Just when you think you’ve reached the center of the spiral, you realize there is another, even deeper layer that you didn’t even know existed. But I have faith and so much belief that it is worth it,” she wrote.

Hough went through a divorce in 2022, four years after marrying Brooks Laich. Hough appeared on seasons 4 through 8 of “Dancing With the Stars” as a pro before leaving to pursue other things, such as acting. She returned to the program in 2014 where she sat on the judge’s panel. She left DWTS again in 2017. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Hough had similar reasons for leaving the show the second time around.

Fans Offered Their Support to Julianne Hough Who Says She’s Been on a ‘Journey Back to Love’

Hough didn’t elaborate on what she’s been healing from, but choose to keep her caption rather vague.

“This journey back to LOVE humbles me every day. To all the beautiful souls who have touched my life over the years and have helped me feel safe enough to break open my heart little by little, with patience and understanding, when all I wanted to do was protect the hell out of it, you know who you are, thank you and I love you,” her caption read.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to show their support for Hough and whatever it is she’s been going through — whether it be healing from her divorce or something else.

“You have a very kind heart. We sometimes need others to see what we can not see in ourselves. It is worth it and you deserve it,” one person wrote.

“You are very strong, and you have a lot of people who support you, and will help you through your journey of lifr! You are not alone,” another Instagram user added.

“It’s always a challenge to feel your heart beating as loudly as it was before, and there is always something that will make it stronger than ever. My heart is with you. You are a beautiful soul,” read a third comment.

Julianne Hough Previously Said She Doesn’t ‘Believe in Labels’

Since her split from Laich, Hough has been focused on herself, her mental health, and her career. She recently wrapped a stint on Broadway in “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” which closed in August 2022. According to her IMDb, Hough is set to star in a TV movie called “One Hit Wendy,” which is currently in pre-production.

In an interview with Women’s Health in 2020, Hough opened up about her thoughts and feelings about love, life, and becoming a parent. Much of what she discussed had to do with her future in terms of becoming a parent after an endometriosis diagnosis. At the time, Hough and Laich were still married.

“I think the healthier I am from the inside out — as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body — the better prepared I’ll be when the time comes,” she explained. She admitted that she and Laich “never…tried to get pregnant.”

“I believe in soul love, whatever that looks like. I kind of don’t believe in labels. It doesn’t mean that I won’t have a baby, etc,” she told the outlet. “It just means that I’ve unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing,” she added.

