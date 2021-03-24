Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Launches New Company

Former Dancing With the Stars pro dancer and judge Julianne Hough announced that she’s starting her own company alongside her friend, actress Nina Dobrev.

Hough posted the surprise announcement on her Instagram page alongside a photo of her and Dobrev drinking wine.

“What’s better than hanging with your Best Friend?” she wrote. “I’d say enjoying a delicious glass of wine… whilst hanging with your best friend! So excited to share this big news with you all!”

She added, “If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that connection and celebrating the little things are so incredibly important to the emotional, mental and physical well-being of us all. Through all of the ups and downs, @nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand.”

Dobrev and Hough Launched a Wine Company

The best friends said they want to launch a company together in order to provide a healthier type of wine for consumers.

“We both try to lead active, holistic lifestyles so we wanted to share a product that compliments that way of life without compromising the premium quality and honors the artistic craft of wine making,” Hough wrote.”Cut to @freshvinewine.”

She added, “Our wines are low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan friendly, gluten free… and freakin’ delicious! We collaborated and created the most delicious blends of Cabernet, Pinot, and Chardonnay, now shipping to 48 states (Rosé coming soon!)”

Dobrev and Hough Call Their Company a Passion Project

In the Instagram post, Hough said that Dancing With the Stars was a passion project and added that it was a long time coming for the best friends.

On the Fresh Vine Wine website, Hough writes about how close she and Dobrev are.

“The very foundation of my friendship with Nina is built upon experiencing and sharing life together, always with a glass of wine in hand,” Hough writes. “We both lead very active and physical lifestyles, with a holistic approach, so we wanted to make a product that not only complimented our lives but was also still of premium quality and impeccable taste.”

She added that they hope people will soon be able to connect in person with one another.

The wine is made using a proprietary and natural process, according to the company website. The grapes come from California, and the makers pay attention to “every sugar, calorie, and carb that goes into each bottle.”

The products currently available include a hat, cork screw, polo, vest, jacket and more.

The wine can be purchased in stores around the country, all of which can be located on the company’s website. They can also be purchased online with a starting price of $17.89 for one bottle at the time of writing.

The lineup includes a 2018 Pinot Noir, 2018 Chardonnay, 2018 Cabernet Savignon, and a three pack that can be purchased. A Rose and a Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon are both in the works for later in 2021.

READ NEXT: Producers Explain How Casting Works on ‘Dancing With the Stars’