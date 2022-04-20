DWTS Judge Makes Major Move to NYC

A “Dancing with the Stars” alum has moved far away from the ABC ballroom where she logged many seasons as both a pro dancer and a judge.

Julianne Hough, who won back-to-back seasons of the celebrity ballroom competition back in 2007, recently left the Los Angeles area to start a new chapter in New York City.

Amid her divorce from Brooks Laich earlier this year, Hough recently relocated to the Big Apple in order to make her Broadway debut in the show “POTUS,” which runs from April 14 through August 14, 2022, at the Shubert Theatre, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Julianne Hough Shared a Photo of Her New Townhouse

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, Hough gave fans a sneak peek at her new digs. The 33-year-old two-time mirrorball champion sat on the hardwood floors in her new place with a fire roaring in the fireplace and a coffee mug full of wine in front of her. A white cabineted kitchen could be seen in the background of the empty house.

“NYC living,” she captioned the post. “First night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2 am, no furniture, drinking my wine @freshvinewine out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute! This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter.“

“The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart, that this empty house feels completely full!” she added.

Hough elaborated on her Instagram story as she noted that she has made things work in her unfurnished pad.

“When you still don’t have furniture,” she wrote, according to People. “This spot on the floor has been where I eat my breakfast, listen to music, and drink my own wine out of my one coffee mug.”

“’New Beginnings’ was a phrase I heard a lot …with some new friends that welcomed me into their home for Easter,” she added. “When I truly think about it all…I have everything I need in this empty house.”

According to the New York Post, Hough signed a lease for $18,000 per month to rent the triplex townhome. The outlet noted that a listing for the townhouse described the “beautifully preserved and restored turn-of-the-century craftsmanship, original detailed wood floors, living room fireplace, 12-foot ceilings” and more.

The townhouse, located in Greenwich Village near the famous Washington Square Park, was only on the market for only 21 days before Hough snagged it.

Hough is Renting out Her L.A. House

Hough owns a home in Hollywood Hills, California, which she bought for $2 million in 2014. According to The Dirt, the dancer and actress has listed her California home for rent for $40,000 per month while she spends at least the next four months in New York.

Hough’s Cape Cod style, renovated Los Angeles property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with modern amenities such as remote-controlled lighting, an integrated Sonos system, and an EV charging station, per Architectural Digest.

Unlike Hough’s NYC rental, the Hollywood Hills home also comes completely furnished.

