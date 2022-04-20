DWTS Judge Tests Positive for COVID, Forced to Miss Shows

A “Dancing With the Stars” judge and former pro has tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 19, 2022, Julianne Hough shared that she has been diagnosed with the virus. She said that she is feeling “okay,” but she is in quarantine.

“Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID,” Hough wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows. Out of an abundance of caution, I’ll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return,” she continued.

She has not provided any additional updates on her diagnosis, and it’s unclear if she’s showing any symptoms.

In March 2022, People magazine confirmed that Hough was set to make her Broadway debut in a show about “the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world.”

“My entire life, I have always been inspired by the unmatched talent that graces the Broadway stage. Being part of a production like this speaks to the artistry, dedication and grit that it takes to become that level of entertainer,” Hough told People at the time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hough Recently Moved to New York City

Aside from starring in her first Broadway play, Hough has had quite a busy month. The 33-year-old moved into a townhouse in New York City, where she will live for the duration of POTUS — and maybe longer.

It is presumed that Hough took a COVID test as part of protocol for performing on Broadway, given that she appeared to be feeling fine the day before her diagnosis. In fact, she shared a photo of herself in her new place on April 18, 2022.

“First night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2am, no furniture, drinking my wine…out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute,” Hough captioned an Instagram photo.

“This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter. The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart, that this empty house feels completely full,” she added.

Hough’s First Show Was on April 14, 2022

After months of rehearsals, Hough and her co-stars took the stage at the Shubert Theatre for opening night — on April 14, 2022. Hough only appeared in a handful of shows before her COVID diagnosis.

According to Playbill, the show was set to open on May 9, 2022, but the date was moved up. There is a special gala being held for POTUS on May 1, 2022, but Hough’s attendance will depend on her getting the green light to return to work.

Hough had been performing one show a night, with a sporadic night off. On April 23, 2022, a matinee show will be added to the packed schedule. The show has dates into August 2022, giving Hough a very busy summer.

Hopefully she recovers quickly, and is able to return to POTUS with no further complications.

