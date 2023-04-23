DWTS Star Initially Said No to the Show

Over the course of more than two dozen seasons, the “Dancing with the Stars” franchise has had many professional dancers and a wide variety of celebrities come and go. For Julianne Hough, “DWTS” has provided a wide range of opportunities over the years. She started as a professional dancer in season 4 when it aired in 2007, and she won the mirror-ball trophy in her first season. She has come and gone, and took a spin at the judges’ table, but now she is about to tackle a new role. Next up in Hough’s “Dancing with the Stars” journey is the chance to co-host the show alongside former winner Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough recently opened up about her experiences and revealed something surprising about her journey.

Here’s what you need to know:

Julianne Hough Joined ‘Dancing with the Stars’ at the Age of 18

Hough appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on April 20 to talk about her upcoming return to “Dancing with the Stars.” Hough noted her return is “crazy” and “It’s a full circle moment.” She noted she was just 18 years old when she first joined the show as a professional dancer, and she had been dancing and competing since she was a young child. As Us Weekly detailed, Hough won the mirror-ball trophy back-to-back in her first two seasons, with Apolo Anton Ohno and then racecar driver Helio Castroneves. She continued as a pro for another three seasons, but she did not strike gold with a win a third time. At that point, Hough decided to leave the show and spread her wings. She landed roles in “Rock of Ages,” “Grease Live!” and “Footloose,” noted her IMDb page, and she did numerous specials and tours during that time as well.

While Hough spent a few years pursuing other entertainment roles, she returned to “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014. As ET Online noted, however, her return in season 19 came as a judge, not a dancer. She stuck with that role for several seasons, except for season 22, and then decided not to continue heading into season 25. While some people were surprised by her decision to leave, at the time, she once again wanted to pursue other projects. “For Julianne, she is still on very good terms with everyone over at ‘DWTS’ and no bridges were burned. Perhaps she’ll be back in the future,” an insider told ET Online. As that insider predicted at the time, Hough chose to return and this time, it is in the role of co-host. As she told Clarkson, however, she almost did not do “Dancing with the Stars” at all.

Hough Was Resistant to Join a Dance Competition Show

During her chat with Clarkson, Hough admitted she initially turned down the opportunity to do “Dancing with the Stars.” She explained, “Yeah, because I was like, you know, I wanna be a respected actress and singer. I don’t wanna be on a competition show.” Hough felt certain the path that was meant to be was to focus on acting and singing, but she ultimately decided “Dancing with the Stars” could serve as her “day job.” At the time, she did not anticipate that just out of high school, she would end up being on a television show that essentially blew up soon after she joined it.

“I just have to say that from being on the show to now, I’ve had the most support and the most loyal fans from that show,” Hough noted. “So, to be able to come back in a way that’s… I’m just so full of gratitude and love, I cannot even begin to share how excited I am,” she continued.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans seem thrilled to see Hough come full circle by returning to co-host the show too.

“Julianne, you look great! I’m so excited for you to be a cohost on DWTS with Alfonso Ribiero!” exclaimed one fan on Instagram.

“Congratulations Julianne You’re amazing and will be an amazing host,” added another fan on YouTube.

“I’m so happy that she and Alfonso are taking over as host! I can start watching again,” someone else declared.