Is Julianne Hough Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans think former professional partner and judge Julianne Hough is stepping back into the ballroom, possibly as a new host. Here is what they’re saying and how fans feel about her potential return.

A Fan Pointed to Julianne Hough’s Many ABC Projects

On Reddit, a “Dancing With the Stars” fan started a thread wondering if all of Julianne’s recent ABC projects mean she’s coming back to the show.

“With everything Julianne has been doing for ABC lately, would you be shocked to see her back as a judge or host for 2022?” wrote the fan, adding, “I wouldn’t be [surprised], honestly! And I’d love it.”

Julianne and her brother and current “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough have been all over ABC in recent years. The past two years, they have co-hosted and performed for the annual “Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” and the “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on ABC, and they performed for the Disney Family Singalong specials that ABC aired in 2020.

Plus, the Houghs headlined their own ABC special on March 20 as a lead-up to the 2022 Academy Awards broadcast called “Step Into… The Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough,” where the two re-created famous movie dance scenes with a variety of special celebrity guests.

All of those ABC specials have fans thinking Julianne is coming back to the ballroom. Julianne was a pro for five seasons between 2007 and 2009 (winning twice) and a judge for five seasons between 2014 and 2017. She was last a full-time cast member of “Dancing With the Stars” during season 24, though she did guest-judge on the season 30 finale when Derek got sick, which some fans were really excited about.

“I actually like Julianne more than Derek as a judge,” wrote one fan on Twitter during the season 30 finale.

Another wrote, “Julianne should replace Carrie Ann [Inaba],” and a third added, “I could not be more obsessed that Julianne Hough is at the judges’ table tonight for the finale. What a superstar.”

“Petition for Julianne [Hough] to host #DWTS,” wrote another fan.

Hosting Seems the Most Likely

instagram.com/p/CbQBLuTuT2w/

If Julianne does come back, it probably won’t be as a judge. The judges’ panel already has four judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek — and they are pressed for time as it is fitting in comments from all four judges. There certainly isn’t room for five judges.

But maybe the hosting gig is right up her alley. Reportedly, the show is parting ways with executive producer Andrew Llinares, who is the EP who fired Tom Bergeron and hired Tyra Banks. That report from Deadline, coupled with a report from The Sun that the show wants to replace Tyra, could mean ABC is shopping for a new host.

“I’d be OK with her as host,” wrote one fan on Reddit, though they did also say they think Julianne would make a better judge and Derek should be the new host.

Another fan expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “I’d love to see it. I know Julianne is weirdly hated around here while Derek is praised, but I love Julianne. I always liked her energy and thought she gave pretty decent critiques.”

Of course, not everyone is on board the Hough Train. One fan said they find both Derek and Julianne “annoying separately and obnoxious and cringeworthy together.”

Julianne has not spoken out recently about any possible return, but in 2019, she told US Weekly “never say never.”

“Look, never say never, because you never know what one day will be from the next. But, I owe my career to that show! I was 18 and they brought me back in two different ways. I was a dancer, I was a judge and I’m so happy for everything that’s going on there,” said Julianne during a red carpet event for “America’s Got Talent.”

Julianne Has Tried Different Gigs Since Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ In 2017

Julianne joined “America’s Got Talent” in 2019 as a judge for its 14th season, but in 2020, after just one season on the judging panel, Julianne and fellow judge Gabrielle Union were let go from the show amid reports of a toxic work environment.

According to a report from Variety, both ousted judges were often critiqued by the network on their physical appearance and Gabrielle objected to a racist joke that was made in her presence that was cut from an episode. Julianne, however, denied those allegations in a statement, telling Variety, “I had a wonderful time on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I loved working with the cast, crew and producers. I am happy to continue my working relationship with NBC.”

In 2021, Julianne came under fire for a show on CBS called “The Activist,” which was to be a reality competition series where activists were pitted against one another in “missions, media stunts, digital campaigns, and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world’s most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now,” according to the CBS press release.

Julianne and fellow hosts Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were all criticized for signing on to a show that was “turning activism into a competition,” as one commenter wrote on Julianne’s Instagram announcement of the show.

Following the outcry, the show was later pulled by CBS before airing even one episode; instead, the network is retooling it as a documentary special, according to Variety. In response to the backlash, Julianne issued a lengthy apology on social media, saying that she was “deeply listening” to the criticism and she wanted to “digest, understand and respond in a way that is authentic.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

