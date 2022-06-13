VIDEO: Julianne Hough Shares ‘Hilarious’ Pre-Show ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’

Fans of former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge Julianne Hough can’t stop watching her “wardrobe malfunction” video.

In the video, which Hough shared on Instagram, the professional dancer gets ready for the Tony Awards, which she hosted. Two men pull on her shirt as if to do a quick-change behind-the-scenes, and her body is then covered with completely with pixels instead of clothing.

“Are you ready?! Let’s do this!” Hough wrote as the caption of the video.

Fans Laughed at the Video

Hough’s friends and fans commented on the video.

“You wear those pixels well!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Another Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction.”

“Surely a worthy visual left to our imaginations,” another wrote. “Be still my heart.”

One comment reads, “Now that’s what I call a wardrobe malfunction!”

The video cuts to Hough’s outfit being put back together by wardrobe while she drinks from a coffee cup and winks at the camera.

“Ok that was hilarious!” one person commented. “Love it!”

Others noted that it was possible to see Hough’s dress in the mirror behind her, nothing that she wasn’t actually in the nude in the shot.

Hough recently made her debut on Broadway in the show “POTUS,” which was nominated for three Tony Awards.

Hough’s Divorce Has Been Officially Finalized

According to TMZ, Hough is now no longer married, as of June 10, 2022. Hough filed for divorce in November 2020 from former NHL player Brooks Laich after three years together.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Tony Awards, which Hough hosted on Sunday, June 13, 2022, Hough talked about how her life has been since her divorce and what it has been like living in New York City.

“Busy,” she told the outlet. “Eight shows a week on Broadway. I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here. And I love New York, it’s so incredible. I feel like, a whole new energy of this next stage of life, of my career, and I want to create and put out in the world.”

She added, “This is where I’m meant to be right now, so, feeling good.”

The dancer said she has loved being part of Broadway and the community that has come along with that.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” she told ET Online. “To be a part of this Broadway community has always been something that I’ve dreamed of, and the fact that I get to be here the year Broadway is back and the Tony Awards are back at Radio City and ‘POTUS’ is nominated, I mean, it’s just amazing. I feel so grateful.”

In March 2020, Hough and Laich released a joint statement to People about their separation.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they told the outlet. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

