DWTS Fans Think Ballroom Will See a New Pro After Big Hint

Could “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 have a new pro? Some fans seem to think that Julian “Julz” Tocker may be joining the cast. Tocker shared a post on social media that had some fans scratching their heads.

“Early bird catches the worm or gym haha. Happy to be home in LA. Also excited for a new adventure baby! Coming soon,” Tocker wrote on his Instagram Stories according to a screenshot shared on Reddit.

Tocker hails from New Zealand and he has many years of experience in ballroom dancing. He has been on “Dancing With the Stars” as a troupe member before landing a spot at the judges table on the New Zealand version of the show. He’s also friends with a few of the pros from the American version of the show, including Sharna Burgess and Emma Slater.

The full cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 4.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Excited About the Idea of a New Pro

After someone shared Tocker’s Instagram Stories on Reddit, some DWTS fans took to the thread to share their excitement over the possibility of having a new pro. Quite a few of those fans would like to see Tocker in the role.

“I’m wondering if Julz is gonna be a pro this season,” the OP said, kicking off a new thread.

“I always wanted him as a pro on here. But I’d still wonder whose spot he’d take. Maybe he’s joining as a back up or something,” one person wrote.

“OH MY GOD I WOULD LOVE THAT!! I’m not sure of the likelihood, but I’d be thrilled if so! I LOVED him on Afterbuzz,” someone else added.

“YES! God please yes. I’m hoping we got two new pros this season (1 male one female),” a third comment read.

Julz Tocker Hit the Dance Floor With Sharna Burgess in April

Perhaps another hint that Tocker is getting back into ballroom shape came on April 17, 2024. He teamed up with Burgess for some choreography and shared a post about it on his Instagram feed.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve danced for just the sake again and with my fellow Pros. Actually, last time was for my friends memorial and its kinda a blank i was so emotional,” he captioned an Instagram video.

“Love you @sharnaburgess and how we create. I mean its been 10 years. It’s like home with you. Yes I have a million things that I’m not doing right and actually @sharnaburgess u didn’t ask me to post this hahahaha. But truth is I wouldn’t have because of my inner self judgement. All i see are my problems at first. And want to vomit,” he continued.

“So thank you babe for posting it. Means alot actually. And I’m really proud of us. I’m 20 pounds heavier. But feels so good to move and create and with no deadline or pressure. Between me having an astmah attack and one eye that was nesrky closed from allergys and couldn’t see out from we be good hahahaha. Can’t wait to get back baby,” he added.

