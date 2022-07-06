‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Urge ABC to Bring Back Show

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten is calling for the return of an old spin-off of the show.

In a TikTok video, Bersten dances alongside a girl and calls for the return of “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.” The younger version of the dance competition aired one season in 2018.

“This is me saying we need to bring back #DWTS juniors back!!!!” Bersten wrote in his caption.

Some Fans Also Want the Show Back

Fans took to the comment section to back up Bersten.

“YES!!!! @ABC Network we NEED DWTS Juniors back!!!” one person wrote, and another tagged ABC, writing, “AGREED! Come on @ABC Network Bring back DWTS Juniors!”

Another commented, “Omg yes. I’ve been waaaaiting for you guys to do this again!!!”

“I 2nd that. I loved dancing with the stars Junior,” another comment reads.

So, with all the changes, could there be a return of the spin-off show? Since it hasn’t aired in over four years, it’s unlikely, but it’s definitely possible, especially considering all the changes made to “Dancing With the Stars” in th eoffseason.

Fans have also taken to social media to call for other changes to the programming, including the return of a results show and two seasons per year rather than one.

Fans Want ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Back on ABC

Some fans don’t just want “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” to come back to ABC. They’re also calling for the original “Dancing With the Stars” show to be returned to the network.

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that the show is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

The show will no longer be airing live on ABC and will instead live only on the parent network’s streaming service. Fans and followers of the account replied with their reactions to the news, with some saying that it is a good move for the network.

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter to express their discontent.

“#DWTS #ABC You need to put DWTS back on ABC with @Tom_Bergeron and @ErinAndrews They should never have been fired,” one person tweeted.

Another person wrote, “@ABC You have really done a dumb idiotic move by putting on Bachelor in Paradise garbage and moving @DWTS #DWTS… from the regular Monday time slot of #DWTS You could make it right by switching the two. Put DWTS back on ABC.”

Others think that it’s possible viewership will end up bringing the show back to the network.

“#DWTS Yes I think if viewership goes down while at #DisneyPlus it will probably be back on ABC network. This is why it was only given a 2 season run at Disney. Then again DWTS could just get canceled all together,” one tweet reads.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

