DWTS Alum’s Ex-Husband Gets Remarried in His Bathing Suit

The ex-husband of a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant recently shared the story of how his remarriage happened. Justin Hartley and season 29 DWTS contestant Chrishell Stause were together from 2013 to 2019, noted People. He has since married fellow “The Young & the Restless” alum Sofia Pernas.

During the October 21 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Hartley revealed the details of his initial wedding with Parnas. The two have since had a small, more formal wedding as well.

The couple’s first wedding was ultra-casual and unusual. Hartley revealed both he and Pernas were wearing swimsuits when they got married.

Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas Had an Unusual Wedding

During Hartley’s chat with Fallon, he shared the story of how he and Pernas first wed. He noted it happened in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pernas and Hartley didn’t have an opportunity back then to have a traditional wedding celebration. However, they still wanted to get married.

The couple ended up having a “justice of the peace come over to the house with a mask on,” Hartley explained.

When the justice of the peace arrived, both Parnas and Hartley were in their swimming pool, in bathing suits. They got out of the pool, got married, and hopped right back into the water.

Harley also explained the idea came while they were in the pool together about a week before they actually wed.

Somehow the idea popped up and Hartley explained, “We were like, ‘We should do this. We should get married. We love each other. This is gonna be amazing.'”

A week after coming up with the idea, Hartley and Pernas’ plan came to fruition.

Hartley quipped, “It was the best wedding in the world because we got right back in the pool. We were like, ‘Margaritas!'”

Hartley & Pernas Had a Small Traditional Wedding Later

Hartley also shared that more recently, he and Parnas held a more traditional wedding. It was still a small affair, with just close family and friends in attendance.

He explained they both wanted to do the second wedding to have their loved ones there. In addition, he admitted, “I wanted to see her in a wedding dress.”

“It was amazing, it was wonderful,” he noted.

Before his marriage to Pernas, Hartley was married to Stause for a couple of years.

As People shared, Stause and Hartley fell hard for one another quickly after meeting. Although they had crossed paths in the soap world before, once the two were formally introduced they immediately became inseparable.

The couple went public in January 2014, and they got engaged in July 2016. Stause and Hartley wed in October 2017, on the fourth anniversary of the first time they went out.

In November 2019, Hartley surprised Stause and the public by filing for divorce. A few months later, he was with Pernas.

Before his relationship with Stause, Hartley had been married to Lindsay Korman, noted Just Jared Jr. The two met as castmates on the soap opera “Passions.”

The pair became engaged in November 2003, six months after their first date. They wed in May 2004 and had a child, their daughter Isabella, in July 2004. The pair split in May 2012.