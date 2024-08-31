DWTS Champ Issues Public Apology After Crude Comment

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe has issued an apology after a crude comment that she made.

“I apologize how it came off. My sense of humor isn’t for everyone,” Bristowe responded to a fan in the Facebook group for her podcast “Off the Vine,” who had a problem with what she said, according to Us Weekly.

On the August 25 episode of Betches’ “U Up?” podcast, the former “Bachelorette” lead talked about reaching out to another lead about dating her ex. She said that the talk didn’t go as planned and she joked about sending the other reality star a crude photo of her and her new guy.

Although Bristowe didn’t name any names, Us Weekly and other outlets have reported that she was talking about Tayshia Adams. Bristowe has been linked to Adams’ ex-fiance, Zac Clark, for a few months.

“[I] definitely didn’t mean [it]. Jared [Freid] is a comedian and sometimes I try to get him to laugh with shock value. I’m sorry to everyone who took offense to this. I’m feeling really quite terrible about it today,” Bristowe wrote on Facebook, according to Us Weekly. Freid is one of the podcasters on “U Up.”

What Did Kaitlyn Bristowe Say on the ‘U Up’ Podcast?

On the “U Up” podcast, Bristowe explained that she had an interest in Clark, who sent her a DM on social media. However, before pursuing anything, she wanted to run things by Adams.

“I went on a date with somebody from the franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with. [She and I] hadn’t talked in months and, no, we’re not [friends]. We probably look like friends on the outside, but we’re not,” she began, talking about her relationship for the first time.

“Thinking it would be the situation where they’d go, ‘Well, I mean, I don’t love it, but of course I’m not going to say [no].’ It was not. I wasn’t saying, ‘If this is a problem, then I won’t.’ I was just giving a heads-up,” Bristowe explained.

However, she ended up getting a phone call from Adams.

“She called and was very upset. She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing.’ Then, I hung up and [thought,] ‘Now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his [expletive],” Bristowe said. It was this particular comment that upset at least that one fan whom Bristowe apologized to.

Fans Reacted to Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Crude Comment on Reddit

A fan shared a video clip from Bristowe’s interview with “U Up” to Reddit, opening a new thread. Dozens of people have since reacted to her comments, and much of the feedback wasn’t positive.

“This was so crass of her and for her age and level of celebrity (I mean as in she should know better and be more mature than to say something like this) is so bizarre to put out to the public like that,” one person wrote.

“I defended Kaitlyn dating Zac because honestly, she and Tayshia never seemed that close. But this is making Kaitlyn look really bad. She should have left well enough alone,” someone else said.

“Some people cut out everyone in their life who can give them helpful feedback, and surround themselves only with people who are in a similar place to them in life or can’t seem them clearly enough…Kaitlyn thinking that ANY of this was okay to share so publicly is absolutely wild. The last comment she made is so strange — something you only say to your closest friends,” a third comment read.

