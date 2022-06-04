DWTS Champ Goes Completely Blond & Fans Can’t Get Over it

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ shared a photo of herself with blond hair for a photoshoot for her brand.

Kaitlyn Bristowe was doing a promotion for Dew Edit and shared a photo of herself as a blond bombshell, complete with bangs, while she held a bottle of her Spade and Sparrows wine.

“It’s Gemini szn b****** Where my Geminis at?” Bristowe captioned the photo. A few other shots from the photoshoot were shared on Dew Edit’s Instagram page. In the pics, Bristowe had a huge scrunchie on her wrist, sharing her newest collection with her social media followers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Thought Bristowe Looked Great With Blond Hair

Bristowe wore retro white sunglasses, a sparkly silver cropped top, and a pair of cream-colored bottoms to complete the neutral look. Bristowe has dyed her hair many colors over the years, but this new super blond with a deep root is a completely new look for her — and fans seem to love it.

The former “Bachelorette” star was right back to her brunette hairdo shortly after the photoshoot took place, suggesting that her blond look was compliments of a wig.

Several members of Bachelor Nation commented on Bristowe’s photo, including former “Bachelorette” Michelle Young who chimed in, “UM EXCUSE ME,” and “Bachelor” frontrunner who added, “Stopppp.”

Other fans also expressed their approval of Bristowe’s blond look.

“Holy s*** I love this picture so freakn much!!! You’re absolutely stunning,” one comment read.

“Is this your inner Pamela? I lurv it,” someone else wrote, referencing Pamela Anderson.

“You look like Goldie Hawn in her prime which is a huge compliment especially since she still looks [fire] today,” another Instagram user added.

“Omg i love this lewk,” a fourth person said.

Bristowe’s latest scrunchie collection is called The Pride Edit, and it officially launched on May 24, 2022.

”

An edit I have been dreaming of! I wanted to create a Pride edit to celebrate the LGBTQI+ Community for their strength, positivity and staying true to themselves- regardless of how much they’ve had to fight. I can’t imagine what it would be like to constantly be challenged for being who you are. This entire edit is dedicated to celebrating who YOU are, unapologetically,” read the caption on the launch post.

The iridescent scrunchie that ‘s on her wrist in some of her promo photos is called “Not, Not Extra” and is sold out online as of June 1, 2022. The oversized scrunchie retails for $18. The same scrunchie in black with rainbow stars is called “Dewin’ The Most” and is also sold out.

“In awe of how much love & support I’ve been receiving about this edit. One of my absolute favourite collections to date. If you’re looking to celebrate Pride month and support @encircletogether this entire edit screams EXTRA,” Dew Edit captioned a pic of Bristowe alongside Conor McKenzie who also posed with a scrunchie.

Several people have commented on the photos, many saying that they either “need” the scrunchies or they are picked them up.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Kaitlyn Bristowe Ripped After Sharing Dog Mom Post