DWTS Champ Goes to ER With Chest Pain

Season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Kaitlyn Bristowe went to the emergency room on August 3.

“Last night… I chose to go to the ER,” Bristowe said on her Instagram Stories on August 4. She wanted to get an X-ray because she has chest pain. “I thought it would be better to just be safe,” Bristowe continued. She said that she was in the ER for six hours and had the EKG machine hooked up to her.

“[They] did a CT scan on my heart and everything is good. So, what a traumatic experience. But everything is good,” she added.

Bristowe, 39, recently returned home to Nashville after filming a new show in Costa Rica.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Reunited With Her Dogs After Weeks Away From Home

Bristowe hasn’t been home in Nashville for several weeks — and she’s also been away from her two dogs, Ramen and Pinot. Despite worked on her “dream job,” Bristowe definitely missed her pups and she says that was “so hard.”

“Actual footage from heaven. I have never left them this long. It was so hard, but I had a dream job to do. I will spend the next month making up for lost time with them. So happy to be home,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 1.

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section.

“I’m so glad you are home with them now STAY there for awhile and relax with them and soak in all the moments in heaven,” one person wrote.

“They missed you just as much as you missed them! Nothing better than the feeling of getting to snuggle with your dogs after being away from them for so long,” someone else added.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Been Finding ‘Peace’

Bristowe has been making headlines for months, especially since her split from fiance Jason Tartick one year ago.

And while Bristowe is often candid with her feelings, even crying on her Instagram Stories from time to time, she’s admitted to finding some positivity recently.

“I have found so much peace, love, and joy lately, and it has already opened new doors. You must eliminate to evolve. Jobs, people, behaviors, beliefs. UGH I could burst. Can I get an AMEN? What do you need to let go of?” she asked her Instagram fans on July 20.

Her fan base was quick to show their support.

“You’ve come such a long way and it’s soooo inspirational. Happy the bachelor brought me to see soul a beautiful soul,” read one comment.

“So happy for you. It almost seems like you’ve matured in a way. I do t know if how to explain it. Maybe it’s the peace as you mentioned,” another Instagram user said.

Bristowe has kept her romantic life off of social media and out of the public eye as much as possible. However, she is thought to be dating former “Bachelorette” winner, Zac Clark. While there had been some chatter that the two had ended things, they were spotted together at a Stanley Cup playoff game in Sunrise, Florida, in June.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Did Not Want Edyta Sliwinska as a Partner