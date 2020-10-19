‘DWTS’ Contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe Said This About the Current Bachelorette

Ex-Bachelorette and current Dancing With the Stars celebrity contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe recently weighed in on the drama surrounding Clare Crawley, the current Bachelorette, and her possible current fiance.

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Season 16 of The Bachelorette follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want some of the season spoiled.

Though the details aren’t completely clear yet, there are rumors surrounding The Bachelorette that insinuate that Crawley left the show early after getting engaged to contestant Dale Moss after just a couple of weeks in the competition.

Bristowe, who is currently dating another member of Bachelor-Nation that was not on her season of The Bachelorette weighed in during an interview with Life and Style.

Bristowe Believes Leaving the Show Early Would Put Crawley and Moss in a ‘Good Position’

According to Life and Style, Bristowe believes that it would be better for the couple to leave the show early if they were already in love so they didn’t have to deal with the fallout of Crawley taking more than one relationship as long as they could go.

“If it is true, I think they’re in a good position because you don’t have to go through watching the show back and dealing with taking all the relationships as far as they can,” Bristowe told the outlet. “They get to dip out early and be in love.”

Of course, Bristowe also added that she does not know if Crawley is actually in a relationship with Moss because the Bachelorette contestant “can’t tell [her] certain things” without violating a contract she has with ABC.

Sources Say Crawley and Moss are Still Together

According to Life and Style, Moss and Crawley are likely still together. The outlet confirmed with insiders that just 12 days into filming Crawley quit filming because she was already in love.

On the first episode of the season, it was very clear that Crawley fell for Moss as soon as she met him. Directly after meeting him, Crawley could be heard saying “I think I just met my husband,” leading host Chris Harrison shocked.

Also according to Life and Style’s insiders, the couple is still together and still very much “in love.” The insider said the couple is “keeping their relationship off the radar,” likely because they are both contracted to do so by ABC.

As for the people who say Crawley couldn’t possibly have fallen in love so quickly, she had something to say about that in her interview with Us Weekly ahead of the premiere.

“My question would be to the people that are saying that – to the people that question it – what exactly is the formula for falling in love?” she said to the outlet. “Is there one way to do it? Is there an example of this is how it’s done?”

After reports surfaced that Crawley was wearing a ring on her wedding ring finger, she took to Instagram to confirm that, adding that that was actually a ring she bought herself.

